Red Magic 6 series of gaming smartphones has been unveiled in China and it includes two handsets – Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro. They come with flagship specifications like the Snapdragon 888 SoC and high refresh rate displays. Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro are offered in multiple RAM and storage configurations and two colour options each. They come with Tencent Games branding on the back. The Red Magic 6 series, like its predecessors, comes with active cooling for the heat sink.

Red Magic 6, Red Magic 6 Pro price, availability

Red Magic 6 starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 42,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant that is followed by the 12GB + 128GB variant that costs CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 46,000). These two models are offered in Carbon Fibre Black colour option. There is another Cyber Neon option that comes in 12GB + 128GB configuration, along with the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB configuration that costs CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 49,500).

Red Magic 6 Pro is priced at CNY 4,399 for the base 12GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 59,600) for the 16GB + 256GB variant. The phone is offered in Black Iron and Ice Blade Silver colours. There is also a Transparent Edition of Red Magic 6 Pro that costs CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the 16GB + 256GB model and CNY 6,599 (roughly Rs. 74,200) for the 18GB + 512GB model.

The Red Magic 6 series is up for pre-registration in China via JD.com and the company website. They will go on sale from March 11 and are expected to launch in the global markets soon.

Red Magic 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Red Magic 6 from Nubia runs Android 11-based RedMagic OS 4.0. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 165Hz refresh rate, 500Hz single finger touch sampling rate, 360Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate, and 91.28 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also boasts of 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, SGS high brush low smear and SGS Low Blue Light Eye Care certifications. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and Adreno 660 GPU with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For storage, the phone comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

In terms of optics, Red Magic 6 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there is a tiny sensor for selfies housed in the top bezel so there is no notch, hole-punch cutout, or a pop-up selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Red Magic 6 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone is backed by a 5,050mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, accelerometer, gyro, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. Red Magic 6 comes with dual-touch gaming shoulder buttons and a light up logo on the back. It has dual stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra support and Qualcomm aptX.

Nubia has equipped the phone with a more powerful cooling system that it is calling ICE6.0. It includes an 18,000-rpm high-speed centrifugal fan, a cooling canyon air duct, superconducting copper foil, thermal gel, graphene, and a VC heat sink to keep the phone cool under load.

Red Magic 6 Pro specifications

Red Magic 6 Pro carries pretty much the same specifications as the non-Pro variant with some differences. It comes with a 7-layer multi-dimensional cooling system that includes a faster 20,000 rpm high-speed centrifugal fan and additional aviation-grade cooling ice blade. It comes with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Red Magic 6 Pro has a smaller 4,500mAh battery but it supports faster 120W charging.

