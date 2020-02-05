Red Magic 5G Probably Won't Feature 80W Fast Charging After All

Smartphone manufacturer Nubia is working on the Red Magic 5G and recent teasers tipped that the Nubia Red Magic 5G could sport 80W fast charging. However, it seems that the 80W charging is off the table now for the Nubia Red Magic 5G. Nubia president Ni Fei has posted on Weibo asking his followers if they prefer “100W + 4,000mAh, 55W + 4,500mAh or 30W + 5,000mAh”. Since there is no mention of 80W charging, it looks like the company is not considering it as an option.

In his recent post on Weibo, Nubia president Ni Fei asked his followers to choose between three charging speeds and battery sizes. The options offered were 100W fast charging with 4,000mAh battery, 55W charging with a 4,500mAh battery or 30W charging with a 5,000mAh battery. There is no mention of 80W charging which was teased earlier. Even the slowest charging speed of 30W is faster than Nubia's 18W charging offered on the Nubia Red Magic 3s.

If Nubia is opting from slower charging speeds, it may not need the “air-cooled fast charging solution” Ni Fei was hinting at on Weibo. That said, we might have to wait for some more information about the Red Magic 5G.

Thanks to the previous teasers we know that the Nubia Red Magic 5G will have 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The processor details have not leaked out yet but we do know that the smartphone will have a multi-camera setup at the back with the primary sensor being a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. The Nubia Red Magic 5G is said to sport 2 more sensors but the details are unknown.