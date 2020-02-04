Technology News
Red Magic 5G to Feature 80W Charging With Air Cooling Tech

Red Magic 5G will come with a 144Hz refresh rate

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 20:20 IST
Red Magic 5G to Feature 80W Charging With Air Cooling Tech
Highlights
  • Red Magic 5G to sport 80W fast charging, the company revealed
  • It will get up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • The Red Magic 5G is said to sport a 64-megapixel camera

Smartphone manufacturer Nubia is working on the Red Magic 5G and a few details about the smartphone are being teased out ahead of the official launch. The new smartphone is confirmed to come with a 144Hz display refresh rate which is higher than the 120Hz display panels currently available in the market. The Red Magic 5G is also said to support 80W fast-charging which is unseen in the smartphone industry at the moment, it also sports dual-mode 5G. A new teaser also hints that this smartphone will come with an “air-cooled fast charging solution”

The Nubia Red Magic 5G features were revealed by none other than brand president Ni Fei. He took to Weibo to mention that the company's 5G ready gaming smartphone will sport “super fast charging and large capacity batteries”. He further explained that fast charging a smartphone causes the device temperature to rise rapidly which causes battery protection and temperature rise monitoring mechanisms to kick in an reduce the charging current. In order to tackle this problem, he mentions that the Nubia research and development team has come up with a unique built-in fan to create an “air-cooled fast charging solution”

Ni Fei further explains that the fan will be used to cool the battery down while charging it rapidly. Another teaser from Ni Fei himself reveals that the phone could have up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. In addition to the fast charging details and the “air-cooled fast charging solution” Ni Fei also shared a camera sample from the smartphone which shows very good details. Rumours point out that the primary sensor on the Red Magic 5G is the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. The Red Magic 5G is said to have two more sensors but its details are unknown at the moment.

Comments

