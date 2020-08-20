Realme has announced the onset of its Realme Youth Days sale starting August 24 i.e., next week. The sale will be held for five days and will end on August 28. The company says there will be up to 60 percent off on smartphones, earphones, and wearables. The sale will see flash deals at 12 noon every day, and there will be discounts on devices like the Realme 6, Realme X2 Pro, and many others. The Realme Band will also be listed for a discounted price of Rs. 1,169.

The company has made live a dedicated microsite for the Realme Youth Days sale starting Monday. The site offers a preview at all of the deals expected to arrive during the sale period. It notes that there will be price cuts on the Realme 6, Realme X2 Pro, Realme X, and Realme X50 Pro smartphones. The exact details on price discounts have not been mentioned as of yet.

Coming to wearables, the Realme Watch and the Realme Band will see price cuts during the Realme Youth Days as well. The Realme Band will be available for as low as Rs. 1,169 during flash sales at 12pm (noon). The original price of the Realme Band is at Rs. 1,499. The exact discount on the Realme Watch is not known.

In the audio category, the Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Buds Q, Realme Buds Wireless, and Realme Buds Air will see price cuts as well. To recall, the Realme Buds Q were the latest to launch in India in June 2020. These earbuds are priced at Rs. 1,999 and they are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and claim to offer up to 4.5 hours of battery life. There is no word on the amount of discount that will be offered on these audio devices. Realme has also listed the 30W Power Bank as part of its discounted deals, along with the Realme Tote Bag and Realme Backpack. All of the deals, along with their exact pricing discounts will go live on the dedicated page for the Realme Youth Days sale soon.

