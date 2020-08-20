Technology News
  Realme Youth Days Sale to Begin August 24: Price Cuts on Realme 6, Realme X50 Pro, Realme Watch, More

Realme Youth Days Sale to Begin August 24: Price Cuts on Realme 6, Realme X50 Pro, Realme Watch, More

Realme Band will be listed for a discounted price of Rs. 1,169.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 August 2020 18:51 IST
Realme Youth Days Sale to Begin August 24: Price Cuts on Realme 6, Realme X50 Pro, Realme Watch, More

Realme 6 and Realme X50 Pro phones will be listed with price discounts

Highlights
  • Realme Youth Days will go on till August 28
  • Realme will also be offering the Realme Watch at discounted price
  • It will be hosting flash deals at 12pm (noon) every day during the sale

Realme has announced the onset of its Realme Youth Days sale starting August 24 i.e., next week. The sale will be held for five days and will end on August 28. The company says there will be up to 60 percent off on smartphones, earphones, and wearables. The sale will see flash deals at 12 noon every day, and there will be discounts on devices like the Realme 6, Realme X2 Pro, and many others. The Realme Band will also be listed for a discounted price of Rs. 1,169.

The company has made live a dedicated microsite for the Realme Youth Days sale starting Monday. The site offers a preview at all of the deals expected to arrive during the sale period. It notes that there will be price cuts on the Realme 6, Realme X2 Pro, Realme X, and Realme X50 Pro smartphones. The exact details on price discounts have not been mentioned as of yet.

Coming to wearables, the Realme Watch and the Realme Band will see price cuts during the Realme Youth Days as well. The Realme Band will be available for as low as Rs. 1,169 during flash sales at 12pm (noon). The original price of the Realme Band is at Rs. 1,499. The exact discount on the Realme Watch is not known.

In the audio category, the Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Buds Q, Realme Buds Wireless, and Realme Buds Air will see price cuts as well. To recall, the Realme Buds Q were the latest to launch in India in June 2020. These earbuds are priced at Rs. 1,999 and they are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and claim to offer up to 4.5 hours of battery life. There is no word on the amount of discount that will be offered on these audio devices. Realme has also listed the 30W Power Bank as part of its discounted deals, along with the Realme Tote Bag and Realme Backpack. All of the deals, along with their exact pricing discounts will go live on the dedicated page for the Realme Youth Days sale soon.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Realme Youth Days, Realme 6, Realme X2 Pro, Realme X, Realme X50 Pro, Realme, Realme Watch, Realme Band
Tasneem Akolawala
Realme Youth Days Sale to Begin August 24: Price Cuts on Realme 6, Realme X50 Pro, Realme Watch, More
