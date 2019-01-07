NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Realme Yo Days Sale Begins: Realme U1 Fiery Gold, Realme Buds Go on Sale for First Time in India Today

Realme Yo Days Sale Begins: Realme U1 Fiery Gold, Realme Buds Go on Sale for First Time in India Today

, 07 January 2019
Realme Yo Days Sale Begins: Realme U1 Fiery Gold, Realme Buds Go on Sale for First Time in India Today

Realme Yo Days sale will end on January 9

Highlights

  • Realme U1 Fiery Gold colour option is on sale for first time
  • Even the Realme Buds are up for grabs for the first time
  • Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, Realme C1 are also on sale

Realme had announced earlier that it has managed to rake in 4 million users since launch last year, and to commemorate that feat, it announced the Realme Yo Days sale last week. The sale began today, and will go on till January 9. It will see the first sales of the Realme U1 Fiery Gold and the Realme Buds, and will also give away goodies like the Tech Backpack for just Re. 1. The Realme 2 is available openly alongside the Realme 2 Pro, and the Realme C1 as well.

Starting with the first sales, the Realme U1 Fiery Gold version, which was announced alongside the Ambitious Black and Brave Blue colour options, will be made available for the first time today. The sale is already live, and users can head on over to the site to purchase the new colour option today. Users can opt for the other two colour options as well, if they so prefer. The company says that the first 500 customers who order Realme U1 every day from January 7 to January 9 will get free Realme Buds.

The price of the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is Rs. 11,999 and the price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is Rs. 14,999. Offers listed include 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 via MobiKwik, and benefits of Rs. 5,750 and up to 4.2TB on a minimum Jio recharge of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299. The Realme U1 is the first of the company's new U-Series of handsets, said to be focused on photography. Apart from optics, its biggest highlight is that it is the first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC.

The Realme Buds are also up for grabs for the first time in India, for Rs. 499. This earphone was also announced first alongside the Realme U1, but has been made available for the first time today. The Realme Buds buyers can also avail up to 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 via MobiKwik. The Buds are only available in Black.

The company's other phones - the Realme C1, Realme 2, and Realme 2 Pro - are up for grabs as well. The Realme 2 is priced at Rs. 9,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB of inbuilt storage, and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version is priced at Rs. 10,990. The smartphone is available in Diamond Blue, Diamond Red, and Diamond Black colour options, and the MobiKwik offer applies here as well. Key highlights of the Realme 2 include a display notch, a dual camera setup at the back, a diamond cut gradient design, and a 4,230mAh battery.

The Realme 2 Pro is also listed in the sale, and its price in India starts at Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, on the other hand, costs Rs. 15,990 and the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 17,990. The smartphone comes in three colour variants - Black Sea, Blue Ocean, and Ice Lake. Offers include 10 percent cashback (maximum up to Rs. 1,000) on payment via MobiKwik. The key features of the handset include 8GB RAM, the Snapdragon 660 SoC, a waterdrop (aka Dewdrop) display, horizontally positioned dual rear camera setup, and more.

Meanwhile, the Realme C1 comes in only one 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant and its price in India is Rs. 7,499. The MobiKwik offer applies here as well, and it is available in Black and Blue colour options. It packs the Snapdragon 450 processor, a 4,230mAh battery, and comes with a display notch.

As mentioned, the Realme Tech Backpack, which is originally priced at Rs. 2,399, can be grabbed for only Rupee. 1 during the three-day sale. Up to 100 backpacks will be offered for Rupee 1 from January 7 to January 9 at 12 noon IST. After the 100 backpacks are lapped up, the price will again go back to Rs. 2,399. Users are advised to register and fill in their payment and address details in advance to try and grab this deal every day at 12 noon. You can view all the deals here.

Realme also conducted an R Power challenge ahead of the sale, offering a chance to win a free Realme U1, 50 percent off on the Realme U1, 20 percent off on the Realme U1, and 50 percent off on the Realme Buds to winners. The company will announce winners every day, during the sale period, and the list can be found here.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Realme U1

Realme U1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth app and gaming performance
  • Looks good
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Cameras do well in good light
  • Fast face unlock
  • Bad
  • No 4K recording and video stabilisation
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Body attracts smudges easily
Read detailed Realme U1 review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.1GHz octa-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Realme C1

Realme C1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dual 4G VoLTE
  • Excellent battery life
  • Large and bright display
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Usage can feel sluggish
  • Laminated back prone to scratches
Read detailed Realme C1 review
Display6.20-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Minuscule notch
  • Plenty of storage and RAM
  • Bright and lively display
  • Face recognition is quick
  • Bad
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 2 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Realme 2

Realme 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stellar battery life
  • Unique, snazzy design
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Dim, reflective display
  • Iffy fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Realme 2 review
Display6.20-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Further reading: Realme Yo Days sale, Realme U1 Fiery Gold, Realme Buds, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
