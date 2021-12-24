Technology News
  Realme Year End Sale Brings Up to Rs. 4,000 Discount on Realme GT Series, Narzo Series, More

Realme Year End Sale Brings Up to Rs. 4,000 Discount on Realme GT Series, Narzo Series, More

Realme Narzo 50A 4GB +64GB storage model will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 11,499 during the sale.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 December 2021 18:54 IST
Realme Year End Sale Brings Up to Rs. 4,000 Discount on Realme GT Series, Narzo Series, More

Photo Credit: Realme

The discounts on Realme phones will vary from Rs. 500 to up to Rs. 4,000

Highlights
  • Realme Year End Sale will go on till December 30
  • Realme GT Neo 2 5G will get Rs. 4,000 off during the sale
  • Realme C21Y 4GB + 64GB model will be available for Rs. 10,499

Realme has announced its annual Year End Sale in India. The sale will begin on December 26 and will go on till December 30. It will be held across Realme.com and Flipkart as well. A slew of Realme smartphones will be available at discounted prices during the sale. Realme handsets including Realme C-series, Narzo series smartphones, alongside premium flagship devices such as Realme GT Neo 2 5G will see major price cuts. The discounts will vary from Rs. 500 to up to Rs. 4,000.

As mentioned, during Realme's Year End Sale, the flagship Realme GT Neo 2 5G's price will start at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. This is Rs. 4,000 down from the regular starting price of the smartphone. The high-end model with 12GB + 256GB storage will be priced at Rs. 35,999.

Similarly, Realme GT Master Edition will get Rs. 4,000 price cut in the sale. With this, the 6GB + 256GB storage variant of the phone can be purchased for Rs. 25,999, while the 8GB + 128GB storage option can be grabbed at Rs. 27,999. The top-end model with 8GB + 256GB storage will cost Rs. 29,999 during the sale.

Base 8GB + 128GB storage models of Realme 8 and Realme 8s 5G will receive a price cut of Rs 2,000 during the sale. With this, Realme 8s 5G's 8GB + 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 19,999, while the Realme 8 handset with the same configuration can be purchased for Rs. 18,499 through the official Realme website and Flipkart.

Realme 8 6GB + 128GB storage version and 8GB + 128GB storage model will both get Rs. 1,500 price cut and will be available at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.

When it comes to the Narzo series, Realme Narzo 50A 4GB + 64GB storage model will get a discount of Rs. 1,000 and will be listed for a price of Rs. 11,499. At the same time, the high-end model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage will retail for Rs. 12,499.

The budget-friendly Realme C25Y will receive Rs. 1,000 off during the sale. With the price cut, the 4GB + 64GB storage model will retail at Rs. 10,999, while the 4GB + 128GB storage option will carry a price tag of Rs. 11,999.

Realme C21 3GB + 32GB storage model will receive a price cut of Rs. 500 and will retail for Rs. 9,499 during the sale. The top-end model with 4GB + 64GB storage will cost Rs. 10,499. Realme C21Y with 4GB + 64GB storage configuration will also be available for purchase at Rs. 10,499.


Realme GT Neo 2

Realme GT Neo 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • High-quality 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Stereo speakers
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Realme GT Neo 2 review
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme GT Master Edition

Realme GT Master Edition

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Quality 120Hz display
  • Good battery life and fast charging
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • No stereo speakers
  • No IP rating
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Too many preloaded apps
Read detailed Realme GT Master Edition review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 8

Realme 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • Excellent battery life
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware still present
  • Strictly average camera performance
  • Plastic back scratches easily; fingerprint magnet
  • Questionable value for money
Read detailed Realme 8 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 8s 5G

Realme 8s 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 90Hz refresh rate display
  • Good performance
  • Decent battery life
  • 5G ready
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications from stock apps
Read detailed Realme 8s 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Average cameras
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Realme Narzo 50A review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Black and White Lens + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Year End Sale, Realme GT series, Realme GT Neo 2 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8, Realme 8s 5G, Realme 85G, Realme Narzo 50A, Realme C25Y, Realme C21, Realme C21Y, Realme GT Neo 2 5G Price in India, Realme GT Master Edition Price in India, Realme 8 price in India, Realme 8 5G price in India, Realme Narzo 50A Price in India, Realme C25Y Price in India, Realme C21 price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5; to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
The 10 Best Movies of 2021

