Realme has announced its annual Year End Sale in India. The sale will begin on December 26 and will go on till December 30. It will be held across Realme.com and Flipkart as well. A slew of Realme smartphones will be available at discounted prices during the sale. Realme handsets including Realme C-series, Narzo series smartphones, alongside premium flagship devices such as Realme GT Neo 2 5G will see major price cuts. The discounts will vary from Rs. 500 to up to Rs. 4,000.

As mentioned, during Realme's Year End Sale, the flagship Realme GT Neo 2 5G's price will start at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. This is Rs. 4,000 down from the regular starting price of the smartphone. The high-end model with 12GB + 256GB storage will be priced at Rs. 35,999.

Similarly, Realme GT Master Edition will get Rs. 4,000 price cut in the sale. With this, the 6GB + 256GB storage variant of the phone can be purchased for Rs. 25,999, while the 8GB + 128GB storage option can be grabbed at Rs. 27,999. The top-end model with 8GB + 256GB storage will cost Rs. 29,999 during the sale.

Base 8GB + 128GB storage models of Realme 8 and Realme 8s 5G will receive a price cut of Rs 2,000 during the sale. With this, Realme 8s 5G's 8GB + 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 19,999, while the Realme 8 handset with the same configuration can be purchased for Rs. 18,499 through the official Realme website and Flipkart.

Realme 8 6GB + 128GB storage version and 8GB + 128GB storage model will both get Rs. 1,500 price cut and will be available at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.

When it comes to the Narzo series, Realme Narzo 50A 4GB + 64GB storage model will get a discount of Rs. 1,000 and will be listed for a price of Rs. 11,499. At the same time, the high-end model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage will retail for Rs. 12,499.

The budget-friendly Realme C25Y will receive Rs. 1,000 off during the sale. With the price cut, the 4GB + 64GB storage model will retail at Rs. 10,999, while the 4GB + 128GB storage option will carry a price tag of Rs. 11,999.

Realme C21 3GB + 32GB storage model will receive a price cut of Rs. 500 and will retail for Rs. 9,499 during the sale. The top-end model with 4GB + 64GB storage will cost Rs. 10,499. Realme C21Y with 4GB + 64GB storage configuration will also be available for purchase at Rs. 10,499.