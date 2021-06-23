Technology News
loading

Realme Y6 Could Launch in India Soon as the First Y-Series Smartphone From the Company

Realme Y6 is speculated to be a budget-friendly smartphone.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 June 2021 14:39 IST
Realme Y6 Could Launch in India Soon as the First Y-Series Smartphone From the Company

Realme Y6 does not have a release date yet

Highlights
  • Realme Y6 will likely be the first phone in the company’s Y-series
  • The phone was allegedly listed on the company’s website
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G to launch in India on June 24

Realme Y6 moniker has been reportedly mentioned on the company's India website, suggesting that a smartphone by the name could launch soon. But other than the name, nothing else about the phone is known at this point. Realme Y6 could be the first Y-series phone in India and it looks to be a budget-friendly smartphone from the company. Although, it's slightly odd that Realme may have decided to start a new Y series with a phone named Realme Y6 and not Realme Y1. The company is yet to officially acknowledge the existence of this device.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma shared a screenshot on Twitter showing names of a few Realme phones, one of which is the unannounced Realme Y6. The tipster claims the list has been fetched from the Realme India website, hinting that the Realme Y6 may be announced soon. Realme has not shared any information about its plans to launch a new Y-series phone.

The rumoured Realme Y6 would kick-off a new Realme Y series, which could be a budget-friendly or an entry-level series of smartphones.

As of now, Realme plans to unveil the Realme Narzo 30 5G and the Realme Narzo 30 in India on June 24. The Realme Narzo 30 5G may start at Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,999. Realme Narzo 30, on the other hand, could be priced at Rs. 11,499 or Rs. 11,999 for the base model.

Realme could also launch the Realme X9 series soon, which will likely include the Realme X9 Pro and the Realme X9. These phones are expected to debut in the Chinese market in July but the exact date is unclear. It may launch in the Indian market as well. The smartphones are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC and Snapdragon 778G SoC, respectively.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Y6, Realme, Realme Y series, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Edge Getting Tab Sharing Feature With Stable Update: Report
Realme C25s Price in India Increased Just a Couple of Weeks After Launch, Now Starts at Rs. 10,499
Realme Y6 Could Launch in India Soon as the First Y-Series Smartphone From the Company
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series: TrendForce
  2. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  3. Google App on Android Phones Crashing After Latest Update, Users Report
  4. Loki Episode 3 Recap: Marvel Goes Mandalorian on Lamentis-1
  5. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Again
  6. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Pro Could Launch Soon: Report
  7. SpaceX's Starlink Expects It Can Provide Global Coverage Around September
  8. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  9. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold With Folding 2K Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet to Get YouTube Livestreams, Live Translated Captions, Multiple Hosts Support in Coming Months
  2. Oppo Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  3. Black Widow Teaser Trailer Tells Us Red Guardian Smells Really Bad
  4. Uttarakhand Disaster Caused Due to Rock and Ice Avalanche as per Satellite Data: ESA
  5. Amazon, Google Pressed by US Senator Amy Klobuchar on Matter Smart Home Alliance
  6. Vat Purnima, Honey, Strawberry, Rose: Here’s How the Upcoming June Full Moon Is Known Across the World
  7. Realme C25s Price in India Increased Just a Couple of Weeks After Launch, Now Starts at Rs. 10,499
  8. Realme Y6 Could Launch in India Soon as the First Y-Series Smartphone From the Company
  9. Microsoft Edge Getting Tab Sharing Feature With Stable Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera Specifications Tipped to Get Improvements Over Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com