Realme Y6 moniker has been reportedly mentioned on the company's India website, suggesting that a smartphone by the name could launch soon. But other than the name, nothing else about the phone is known at this point. Realme Y6 could be the first Y-series phone in India and it looks to be a budget-friendly smartphone from the company. Although, it's slightly odd that Realme may have decided to start a new Y series with a phone named Realme Y6 and not Realme Y1. The company is yet to officially acknowledge the existence of this device.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma shared a screenshot on Twitter showing names of a few Realme phones, one of which is the unannounced Realme Y6. The tipster claims the list has been fetched from the Realme India website, hinting that the Realme Y6 may be announced soon. Realme has not shared any information about its plans to launch a new Y-series phone.

The rumoured Realme Y6 would kick-off a new Realme Y series, which could be a budget-friendly or an entry-level series of smartphones.

As of now, Realme plans to unveil the Realme Narzo 30 5G and the Realme Narzo 30 in India on June 24. The Realme Narzo 30 5G may start at Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,999. Realme Narzo 30, on the other hand, could be priced at Rs. 11,499 or Rs. 11,999 for the base model.

Realme could also launch the Realme X9 series soon, which will likely include the Realme X9 Pro and the Realme X9. These phones are expected to debut in the Chinese market in July but the exact date is unclear. It may launch in the Indian market as well. The smartphones are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC and Snapdragon 778G SoC, respectively.