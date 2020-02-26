Realme is hosting a Realme Xtra Days sale, wherein it is offering price cuts on a range of phones for a limited time period. The sale will end on February 29, and price cuts have been listed on the Realme X, Realme XT, and Realme 5 Pro. The Realme X sees a price cut of Rs. 2,000, whereas the price of the Realme XT phone has been reduced by Rs. 1,000. The Realme 5 Pro 4GB model is also retailing for as low as Rs. 11,999.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth made the sale announcement via his Twitter handle. The Realme X is listed at a reduced price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This means a price cut of Rs. 2,000 has been introduced on both the configurations for the sale period. The new prices are reflecting on Realme.com, Amazon India, and Flipkart. The phone comes in Polar White and Space Blue colour options, and Realme.com is offering no-cost EMI options, Rs. 500 additional off on cahsify exchange, and up to Rs. 500 cashback via Mobikwik. Flipkart and Amazon offer bank discounts, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options.

There's a price cut listed on all variants of the Realme XT as well. The Realme XT is listed at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB option, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. This means a discount of Rs. 1,000 is offered on all variants of the Realme XT on Realme.com, Amazon India, and Flipkart. The phone comes in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour finishes, and the same offers as the Realme X have been listed on all sites for the Realme XT as well.

As part of the Xtra Days sale, the company is also offering the Realme 5 Pro at a discounted price. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is currently beings sold for Rs. 11,999, instead of its last cut price of Rs. 12,999. This means an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 has been introduced as part of the sale offer. The phone is also available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options, and these models don't see any additional price cut. The variants retail at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. The new price for the 4GB RAM option reflects on Realme.com, Amazon India, and Flipkart. The phone is available in Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green colour options, and Realme.com is only offering the MobiKwik cashback and Cashify exchange benefits on purchase. Amazon offers bank discounts, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options, while Flipkart only offers bank discounts on this one.

