Technology News
loading

Realme X, Realme XT, Realme 5 Pro See Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 2,000 in New Sale

The Realme X is listed at a reduced price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 February 2020 17:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X, Realme XT, Realme 5 Pro See Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 2,000 in New Sale

Realme X is listed with bank and exchange discounts on Amazon and Flipkart

Highlights
  • Realme XT sees a price discount of Rs. 1,000
  • Flipkart has listed bank discounts for all three phones
  • MobiKwik is offering up to Rs. 500 cashback on Realme.com

Realme is hosting a Realme Xtra Days sale, wherein it is offering price cuts on a range of phones for a limited time period. The sale will end on February 29, and price cuts have been listed on the Realme X, Realme XT, and Realme 5 Pro. The Realme X sees a price cut of Rs. 2,000, whereas the price of the Realme XT phone has been reduced by Rs. 1,000. The Realme 5 Pro 4GB model is also retailing for as low as Rs. 11,999.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth made the sale announcement via his Twitter handle. The Realme X is listed at a reduced price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This means a price cut of Rs. 2,000 has been introduced on both the configurations for the sale period. The new prices are reflecting on Realme.com, Amazon India, and Flipkart. The phone comes in Polar White and Space Blue colour options, and Realme.com is offering no-cost EMI options, Rs. 500 additional off on cahsify exchange, and up to Rs. 500 cashback via Mobikwik. Flipkart and Amazon offer bank discounts, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options.

There's a price cut listed on all variants of the Realme XT as well. The Realme XT is listed at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB option, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. This means a discount of Rs. 1,000 is offered on all variants of the Realme XT on Realme.com, Amazon India, and Flipkart. The phone comes in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour finishes, and the same offers as the Realme X have been listed on all sites for the Realme XT as well.

As part of the Xtra Days sale, the company is also offering the Realme 5 Pro at a discounted price. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is currently beings sold for Rs. 11,999, instead of its last cut price of Rs. 12,999. This means an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 has been introduced as part of the sale offer. The phone is also available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options, and these models don't see any additional price cut. The variants retail at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. The new price for the 4GB RAM option reflects on Realme.com, Amazon India, and Flipkart. The phone is available in Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green colour options, and Realme.com is only offering the MobiKwik cashback and Cashify exchange benefits on purchase. Amazon offers bank discounts, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options, while Flipkart only offers bank discounts on this one.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme X

Realme X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3765mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme XT

Realme XT

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build
  • Good set of cameras
  • Strong overall performance
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Camera app lacks some basic features
Read detailed Realme XT review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Read detailed Realme 5 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4035mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X, Realme X Price in India, Realme XT, Realme XT Price in India, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Can an App Let Rioters Identify Cars Belonging to Muslims?
Apple, Johnson & Johnson Partner on 'Heartline' Clinical Heart Study

Related Stories

Realme X, Realme XT, Realme 5 Pro See Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 2,000 in New Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Can an App Let Rioters Identify Cars Belonging to Muslims?
  2. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  3. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  4. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  7. First Non-Oxygen Breathing Animal Found? Scientists Say Yes
  8. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  9. Realme 6 Series to Offer 64-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display, More
  10. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Worried Chinese Turn to Online Doctor Consultations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  2. Apple, Johnson & Johnson Partner on 'Heartline' Clinical Heart Study
  3. Realme X, Realme XT, Realme 5 Pro See Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 2,000 in New Sale
  4. Can an App Let Rioters Identify Cars Belonging to Muslims?
  5. Vivo Nex 3 5G Upgraded Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Airtel Streamlines International Roaming With New Premium Pack, Pre-Booking for Prepaid Connections
  7. Jio Working With Microsoft on Project xCloud Game Streaming Service, What We Know About India Launch
  8. Canon EOS 850D DSLR With DualPixel AF, 4K Video Recording Launched in India
  9. Realme 6 Series Features Revealed: 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display, 30W Flash Charge, and More
  10. Facebook Acquires VR Game Developer Sanzaru Games
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.