Realme XT, Realme X2, and Realme X are receiving their September over-the-air (OTA) updates, which brings the September 2020 Android security patch for the phones, along with a few bug fixes and optimisations. The updates are being rolled out to the phones in a phased manner, to ensure that they contain no critical bugs. It includes the addition of features like the Super Night-Time Standby. Besides the September 2020 patch, Realme X2 is also receiving the August 2020 security patch.

Realme took to its official forum to announce that Realme XT, Realme X2 and Realme X are receiving software updates in India. The version number for Realme XT is RMX1921EX_11.C.07, for Realme X2 is RMX1992EX_11.C.12 / RMX1992AEX_11.C.12, and for Realme X is RMX1901EX_11.C.06. If users haven't received a notification for the update, they can check in Settings. While the changelog for Realme XT and Realme X is exactly the same, Realme X2's changelog features some additional updates as well.

As per the changelog for Realme XT, Realme X2, and Realme X, the update will add DC dimming feature (formerly known as low brightness flicker-free eye) and the Soloop app. The update includes a deep cleanup feature and improved background cleaning ability, a return button in the screenshot preview, automatic download option for app updates when connected to Wi-Fi, time display options for the status bar, and shortcuts at the bottom of settings.

The size for the Realme XT update is 470MB, while for Realme X2 it is 690MB and 456MB for the Realme X.

Realme has also introduced for the phones the ability to copy IMEI in the status information interface by long-pressing. Tweaks to the status bar for Realme XT, Realme X2, and Realme X include adding the OTG switch, optimising the pop-up window for system update notifications, and the ‘mute-bell-vibrate' icon. System updates include adding the ability to long press an icon to uninstall it in the drawer mode and fixing the font size issue of charging animation.

For Realme X2, the update also includes the addition of Independent Switch toggles of focus mode. The update also fixes the camera shake issue, the font display issue of charging animation, and the flickering issue that would happen while waking the screen. Other system updates for the phone include the addition of a sweeping effect for the icon of a newly installed app, the issue of icons not being visible and unable to slide in some scenarios, and a lagging issue for the apps.

The update for Realme XT and Realme X adds an auto scrolling feature in scrolling screenshot. System updates for the phones include fixing issues like the font size of charging animation, stalling while using front camera in slo-mo mode, fingerprint names being set to default while restarting the system in multiuser mode, and the crashing issue of the search field in the apps list.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.