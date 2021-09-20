Technology News
Realme XT Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update In India With Three Dark Modes, Tone Tunes, App Lock, More

Realme XT update comes with UI version RMX1921EX_11.C.14.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 September 2021 16:58 IST
Realme UI 2.0 brings a Drawer mode that helps in filtering apps

Highlights
  • Realme’s Android 11-based updates are being released in batches
  • Realme UI 2.0 update features three Dark Mode styles
  • Realme UI 2.0 has weather animations and App lock features

Realme XT is getting a stable version of the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update in India. The update comes with UI version RMX1921EX_11.F.03 and brings a bunch of new features such as user interface customisation, three Dark Mode styles, Tone Tunes, enhanced camera, and optimised night charging among others. The latest update also optimises system performance and stability. The update is being rolled out in a phased manner.

Realme UI 2.0 update for Realme XT: Changelog

The update for Realme XT was announced via a community blog post. As per the changelog, Realme UI 2.0 will allow users to create their own wallpapers by picking colours from photos. It features three Dark Mode styles — enhanced, medium, and gentle. The update carries support for third party app icons on the home screen. The new update allows dragging text, images, or files from one app to another in split screen mode or out of floating windows.

Realme UI 2.0 features optimised night charging. An AI algorithm is used to control charging speed at night, to extend the battery life of the smartphone.

Tone Tunes feature will link consecutive notification tones to form a single melody. With the latest update, Realme XT users can now share their hotspot with others via a QR code. App Lock and Low Battery Messages have also been added among other features.

Realme UI 2.0 has weather animations and optimised auto brightness feature. Vibration effects for text input and gameplay also have been optimised. With the latest update, Realme XT users can remove or combine two folders. Realme UI 2.0 brings a Drawer mode that allows to filter apps by usage frequency, install time, or letters. There is a new Allow Only Once option introduced for sensitive permissions to better protect the privacy of users.

The Realme UI 2.0 update is bringing modifications to SOS functions too. It allows Realme XT users to quickly display personal emergency info to first responders.

Photos and videos taken by the user will now have a shortcut for sharing instantly. An inertial zoom feature has been added as well to the camera app. There is a cloud sync feature for photos too. Level and grid options are now available in the camera app. Also, there is a Sleep Capsule that will help the user to schedule downtime and secure sleep time.

If you are a Realme XT user, you can check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update. Realme says this is a phased rollout and it is randomly pushed out to a limited number of users to ensure stability. It will have a broader rollout in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme XT

Realme XT

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build
  • Good set of cameras
  • Strong overall performance
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Camera app lacks some basic features
Read detailed Realme XT review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme XT, Realme UI 2, Android 11 Update, Android, Realme, Dark Mode, Tone Tunes, Android 11 changelog
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Western Digital Elements SE SSD With Write Speeds of Up to 400MBps Launched

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
