Realme XT is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The Realme XT sale will take place through Flipkart as well as Realme.com. To take on the competition, the Realme XT comes as the first smartphone in the country to sport a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone also sports a quad rear camera setup and flaunts a waterdrop-style display notch. Just like some other options of its price range, the Realme XT also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes in multiple RAM and storage options.

Realme XT price in India, sale offers

The Realme XT price in India is set at Rs. 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The smartphone also has the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 18,999. All three variants come in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options. As we mentioned, the Realme XT sale will take place through Flipkart and Realme.com. It will begin at 12pm (noon) today.

Sale offers on the Realme XT include up to Rs. 2,000 worth of cashback for customers making its purchase through Paytm UPI. Also, there will be a free Paytm First membership worth Rs. 750 along with other benefits worth up to Rs. 20,000 through Realme.com. The first 64,000 buyers are also eligible to avail six months of free screen replacement. Moreover, customers can avail a cashback worth up to Rs. 5,750 along with 4.2TB data through Reliance Jio.

Flipkart is also hosting no-cost EMI options and cashback offers for customers using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and HDFC Bank debit card.

Realme XT specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme XT runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 550 nits of brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme XT includes the quad rear camera setup that houses the 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 lens and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Realme XT has up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the phone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

