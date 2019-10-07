Realme XT is all set to go on sale again in India later today starting 12pm (noon). The phone's sale will be conducted via Flipkart and the official Realme.com website with a host of offers in tow. Realme XT is the company's first phone that comes equipped with a 64-megapixel rear camera which employs Samsung's ISOCELL GW1 sensor. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB.

Realme XT price in India, offers

The Realme XT starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Realme XT has been priced at Rs. 18,999. The phone will be available in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options, and as mentioned above, will be up for grabs from Realme.com and Flipkart 12pm (noon) onwards.

As for the offers, the buyers can avail benefits such as 10 percent cashback using HDFC Bank debit cards, an additional Rs. 500 discount on old phone exchange, 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI.

Realme XT specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme XT runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Realme XT includes the quad rear camera setup that houses the 64-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.