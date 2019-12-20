Realme XT has begun receiving a new software update in India that adds the dark mode switch in the notification centre, and also brings the December Android security patch. Realme C2, the company's latest entry-level Android phone, has also started receiving a new software update that a adds host of features. The new ColorOS update introduces the fast switch toggle for enabling /disabling dark mode in the notification centre. Additionally, the Realme C2 has also been upgraded to the December Android security patch with the latest update.

The official Realme community forum post says that the latest ColorOS update for Realme XT, carrying the build number RMX1921EX_11_A.14, is being rolled out in a staged manner. And in case you are yet to receive the OTA notification, you can download the update files manually from this page. Aside from December Android security patch and the dark mode switch in the notification centre, the update also improves the nightscape algorithm of the front camera and fixes the probabilistic black spot issue. It also updates the ability to change the font in the Theme Store.

As for the Realme C2, an official Realme community forum post mentioned that the latest ColorOS update carrying the build number RMX1941EX_11.A.21 is now being rolled out in India. The update is being seeded in a staged manner, which means it will reach Realme C2 users in India over the course of the next few days. As for the update, the changelog mentions the arrival of December Android security patch. Talking about features, the update adds the ability to go back to the launcher page by tapping on the blank area in the recent task interface.

Moreover, users can now enable flash notification feature for incoming calls on the Realme C2. The update has also fixed an issue that caused the volume bar to get blocked by the camera in horizontal orientation. The Android Pie-based ColorOS RMX1941EX_11.A.21 update for the Realme C2 adds a fast switch toggle for the dark mode in the notification centre. If you seek to manually download the latest software update on your Realme C2, you can download the update files from the official Realme update support page here.

