  Realme XT Pro May Just Have Been Leaked, Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 730G SoC and Quad Rear Cameras

Realme XT Pro May Just Have Been Leaked, Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 730G SoC and Quad Rear Cameras

Realme XT may have a beefier version in the pipeline.

By | Updated: 2 September 2019 12:04 IST
Realme XT Pro May Just Have Been Leaked, Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 730G SoC and Quad Rear Cameras

Realme XT Pro is tipped to pack a 32-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Realme’s upcoming phone might pack a 64-megapixel camera
  • The phone’s rear camera hardware is similar to that of Realme XT
  • It will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor

Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme XT - its first phone packing a 64-megapixel camera - later this month, and is also gearing up to unveil the Realme Q in China. But it appears that the company has another quad-camera phone in the pipeline that will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The details of a yet-to-be-named Realme phone have surfaced in China, giving us an idea about some of its key specifications such as camera hardware, display size and resolution, processor, and memory among others. Speculation tips the smartphone may be called the Realme XT Pro, though we urge readers to treat this with a fair amount of scepticism.

The latest leak, which comes courtesy of a Weibo account named Digital Chat Station, claims that the upcoming Realme phone will feature a 6.4-inch Samsung-made AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. The smartphone is also said to have a "waterdrop" display, but it is uncertain whether tipster is referring to the display notch shape, or whether it would be Realme's take on the popular waterfall/ curved displays.

There is also the mention of a new generation in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The upcoming Realme smartphone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. However, there is no word whether the inbuilt storage will be expandable or not.

As far as cameras go, the leaked Realme phone will reportedly come equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera - though it remains uncertain whether it will be housed in a waterdrop-shaped notch or whether it will be a pop-up selfie camera. There will be quad rear cameras that will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor, which might well be a wide-angle snapper. There are a couple of 2-megapixel sensors as well that might turn out to be depth and macro sensors, much like the Realme XT.

With the exception of the processor, the remaining specifications of the leaked Realme phone are similar to the Realme XT. The former will draw power from the faster Snapdragon 730G, while the Realme XT relies on the Snapdragon 712 SoC. There is no word what Realme will call its upcoming phone. Realme XT Pro, maybe? But so far, Realme is yet to tease one such phone, so it is wise to process this leak with some scepticism.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme XT Pro, Realme XT Pro Specifications, Snapdragon 730G
Realme XT Pro May Just Have Been Leaked, Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 730G SoC and Quad Rear Cameras
