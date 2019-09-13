Technology News
Realme XT With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme XT comes with a quad rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch. Realme XT price in India starts from Rs. 15,999.

By | Updated: 13 September 2019 13:39 IST
Realme XT With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme XT houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, and will go on sale vis Flipkart and Realme.com

Highlights
  • Realme XT will be available on Realme.com and Flipkart both
  • The phone will go on sale in Pearl Blue and Pearl White options
  • Realme XT has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well

Realme XT was launched in India on Friday, and the phone is the first to launch in India with a 64-megapixel main camera. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has been unveiled in China with a 64-megapixel sensor, but it hasn't been launched in India yet. The Realme XT comes with quad rear camera setup and a 16-megpapixel selfie shooter as well. The phone sports an in-display fingerprint scanner, a gradient back panel finish, Snapdragon 712 SoC, and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

At the event, Realme also launched the Realme Buds Wireless and Realme Power Bank, apart revealing a new phone called Realme XT 730G. The company detailed its specifications, and they are nearly identical to the Realme XT, which the exception of the processor and fast charging capabilities. The Realme XT 730G will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC and feature 30W fast charging.

Realme XT price in India, launch offers

Realme XT price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone will be made available in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options.

The Realme XT will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com both from 12pm (noon) on September 16. It will soon be made available via offline stores, the company said. Launch offers include up to Rs. 2,000 cashback if purchased via Paytm UPI, and a free Paytm First membership worth Rs. 750 (with benefits worth up to Rs. 20,000 on Realme.com). The first 64,000 buyers will get 6 months free screen replacement.

Realme XT specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme XT runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a waterdrop-style notch up front and 550nits brightness. The build quality is good as the phone sports Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back.It will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.


At the back, the Realme XT sports a quad camera module which houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and electronic stabilisation. It also has an “Ultra 64MP” mode in the camera settings which will let you take photos at full resolution. The quad-camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter positioned in the waterdrop-shaped notch.

Additionally, the phone will feature a 4,000mAh battery with support 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The Realme XT has a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm audio jack and a loudspeaker. The dimensions measure at 158.7x75.16x8.55mm and weighs 183 grams. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5, GPS + GLONASS, and more.

