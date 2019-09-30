Realme XT is now available via Flipkart and Realme India store. This is the second time the smartphone is going on sale in India after the company organised its first sale on September 16. For the duration of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Realme Festive Days sale, the Realme XT will be listed for open sale on both platform. It is unclear if the company will revert to the flash sales after this week. Realme XT was the first smartphone to go on sale with a 64-megapixel main camera in India, it has since been joined by Samsung Galaxy A70s.

Realme XT price

Realme XT price starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant in India. The phone's 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants, on the other hand, are priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs.18,999, respectively. All three variants of the phone are being offered in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options. As mentioned, the Realme XT sale is taking place via Flipkart and Realme.com.

During the sale period, Realme will provide free one year extended warranty on the Realme XT for purchases made via Realme.com. Additionally, the consumers using ICICI Bank credit card EMIs to pay for the Realme XT, they will be eligible for 10 percent discount. There are a number of other offers on tablet as well.

Realme XT specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme XT runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Realme XT includes the quad rear camera setup that houses the 64-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Realme XT packs up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the phone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

