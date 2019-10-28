Technology News
  • Realme XT Starts Receiving October PTA Update With Dark Mode, Wide Angle Video Recording, and More

Realme XT Starts Receiving October PTA Update With Dark Mode, Wide-Angle Video Recording, and More

Realme XT October ColorIS 6.0.1 update is 2.87GB in size.

Updated: 28 October 2019 17:26 IST
Realme XT gets a new ColorOS 6.0.1 update

Highlights
  • Realme XT new update brings improved camera zoom quality
  • The update also optimises white balance effect
  • It also fixes the flash colour abnormality in a few scenes

Realme XT is now receiving its October OTA update, wherein it brings the expected system-wide Dark Mode feature. Realme announced that it will bring system-wide dark mode to all its phones, and Realme 1 and Realme U1 received the feature first. Realme 5 Pro and Realme C2 phones got the feature via an update recently, and now Realme XT is getting it too. The Realme XT update also brings optimised system interface, new wide-angle video support, improved camera zoom quality, and more.

The new Realme XT update bumps the firmware version number to RMX1921_11_A.11. The company has announced the rollout on its forums, and the size of the update is 2.87GB. Users are recommended to update their Realme XT as soon as it arrives on their phones. Download under a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. There is also a manual download link shared by Realme on its software support page, and you can download through Simple mode or Recovery mode easily. Alternatively, update link is offered below as well:

Realme XT October OTA update link

The changelog suggests that the Realme XT update will bring system-wide dark mode. It will allow users to enjoy the grey scale interface through the phone's ecosystem. The update also bring the October 2019 security patch, an optimised system interface, an improved camera zoom quality, optimised camera quality in low-light environment, optimised white balance effect, optimised camera noise in some scenes, and improved compass accuracy.

The Realme XT update also adds wide-angle video recording, and fixes the flash colour abnormality in a few scenes. It also fixes the white balance instability in some scenarios. Realme notes that this update is a staged roll out, and the OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

Realme XT

Realme XT

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build
  • Good set of cameras
  • Strong overall performance
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Camera app lacks some basic features
Read detailed Realme XT review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Realme XT, ColorOS 6.0.1, Dark Mode, Realme
