  Realme XT India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications, More

Realme XT India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications, More

Realme XT launch event will be streamed live on YouTube.

By | Updated: 13 September 2019 06:30 IST
Realme XT India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications, More

Realme XT features 64-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Realme XT to be offered in Pearl Blue and Pearl White options
  • The Realme phone would launch in multiple variants
  • The phone packs a quad rear camera setup at the back

Realme XT is all set to launch in India today and the launch event is set to begin at 12:30pm IST. The phone was detailed at an event in China recently, and the company has revealed several of the phone's features in India ahead of the official launch. We even got some hands on time with the Realme XT, and only the pricing and availability details of the phone remain a mystery. The company is expected to reveal all the details at the dedicated event in India today.

As mentioned, the event will begin at 12:30pm IST. The Realme XT launch event will also be live streamed on YouTube, and you can even watch the livestream video embedded below. The price of the Realme XT is still unknown, but the company should reveal details today. We can expect it to be aggressively priced, based on some of the company's recent launches, but this is pure speculation. The phone is said to come in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options, and be made available in multiple RAM + storage options.

Realme XT specifications, features

As mentioned above, we had a chance to play around with the Realme XT ahead of its launch, and you can read our first impressions for get an idea of the phone. The smartphone's specifications have also been detailed, and it runs on Android 9 Pie, with ColorOS 6 on top. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a waterdrop notch at the top, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and come in three RAM and storage options: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage.

At the back, the Realme XT sports a quad-camera module that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and electronic stabilisation. It also has an “Ultra 64MP” mode in the camera settings which will let you take photos at full resolution. The quad-camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter positioned in the waterdrop notch.

The phone packs in a 4,000mAh battery and has support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The Realme XT has a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm audio jack and a loudspeaker.

Comments

Realme XT, Realme XT price in India, Realme XT specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Realme XT India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications, More
