Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme XT Launch in India: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far

Realme XT Launch in India: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far

Realme XT is expected to launch in India this month

By | Updated: 4 September 2019 18:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme XT Launch in India: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far

The Realme XT sports a 64-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Realme XT will sport a 64-megapixel primary sensor
  • It packs in a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0
  • Realme XT will be powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is a little over a year old and the company has already made a huge impact in the Indian smartphone market. Realme is primarily competing with Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi in India and has already launched multiple of its smartphones in the same price range. At the launch of the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro recently, the company teased its upcoming smartphone, the Realme XT, featuring a 64-megapixel camera. Since then, the company has detailed the smartphone at an event in China, and then detailed it in India - we even got some hands on time with the Realme XT in the meanwhile. However, things like a launch date, its price, and its release date remain a mystery. Read on for everything you should know about the Realme XT.

Realme XT launch date in India (expected)

While Realme has confirmed the India launch of the Realme XT, it hasn't set a date. It had hinted at a late September launch. The company had earlier hinted that it could launch the smartphone in China on September 4, but that has come to pass without a launch. From the looks of it, Realme is focussing on the cameras for the Realme XT and we can expect it to be aggressively priced based on some of its recent launches. You'll need to stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more details about the Realme XT. In the meantime, here is everything we know about the Realme XT so far.

Realme XT price in India (expected)

The price of the Realme XT is still unknown. As the smartphone has not been launched yet in China, we do not have an indication of what the Realme XT could be priced at. With its 64-megapixel camera being its primary USP however, seen in a quad rear camera setup, we can expect it to be similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro - which was recently launched in China starting at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

Of course, we can expect multiple variants of the Realme XT which will come at different price points. Like most other Realme smartphones we can expect the Realme XT to be an online exclusive product at the time of launch but can get offline availability at a later date. It is not known whether Realme will partner with Amazon or Flipkart for the sale in India.

Realme XT specifications and features

We got a chance to take a look at the Realme XT before its official launch in India and you can read our first impressions of the device here. It seems that Realme has positioned the Realme XT in the same family as the recently launched Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a waterdrop notch at the top. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The build quality is good as the phone sports Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back.

At the back, the Realme XT sports a quad-camera module which houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and electronic stabilisation. It also has an “Ultra 64MP” mode in the camera settings which will let you take photos at full resolution. The quad-camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter positioned in the waterdrop notch.

We also know that the Realme XT will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and come in three RAM and storage options: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage. The phone packs in a 4,000mAh battery and has support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The Realme XT has a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm audio jack and a loudspeaker.

The Realme XT we had was running ColorOS on top of Android 9 Pie and that is unlikely to change given that the launch is expected to happen in the coming weeks. We had the Pearl Blue colour variant for the first impression and the Realme XT is expected to launch in Pearl White as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme XT, Realme XT camera
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Gionee F9 Plus With Octa-Core SoC, 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
PUBG Mobile Lite WinnerPass Brings Exclusive Rewards, Challenges After v14.0 Update
Realme XT Launch in India: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  2. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale Twice Again in India Today, at 4pm and 8pm IST
  4. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  5. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  6. PS4 Price in India Reportedly Drops to New Low
  7. OnePlus TV Confirmed to Be Powered by a Custom Gamma Color Magic SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Sale Begins, Launch Set for September 6: Report
  9. Jio to Launch a Security App for Gated Communities
  10. Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC: RBI
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Exynos 980 SoC Launched, the Company's First 5G-Integrated Mobile Processor
  2. PUBG Mobile Lite WinnerPass Brings Exclusive Rewards, Challenges After v14.0 Update
  3. Realme XT Launch in India: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far
  4. Gionee F9 Plus With Octa-Core SoC, 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Indian Wearables Market Shipped a Record 3 Million Units in Q2: IDC
  6. Amazon Fined EUR 4 Million in France Over Competition Issues: Report
  7. Sony Xperia 1 Compact Smartphone Teased Ahead of IFA Launch on Thursday
  8. PS4 Price in India Drops to Rs. 29,990, New 1TB Bundle Available Next Week: Report
  9. Gmail for iOS Gets Image Blocking to Prevent Email Tracking
  10. Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.