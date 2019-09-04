Chinese smartphone maker Realme is a little over a year old and the company has already made a huge impact in the Indian smartphone market. Realme is primarily competing with Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi in India and has already launched multiple of its smartphones in the same price range. At the launch of the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro recently, the company teased its upcoming smartphone, the Realme XT, featuring a 64-megapixel camera. Since then, the company has detailed the smartphone at an event in China, and then detailed it in India - we even got some hands on time with the Realme XT in the meanwhile. However, things like a launch date, its price, and its release date remain a mystery. Read on for everything you should know about the Realme XT.

While Realme has confirmed the India launch of the Realme XT, it hasn't set a date. It had hinted at a late September launch. The company had earlier hinted that it could launch the smartphone in China on September 4, but that has come to pass without a launch. From the looks of it, Realme is focussing on the cameras for the Realme XT and we can expect it to be aggressively priced based on some of its recent launches. You'll need to stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more details about the Realme XT. In the meantime, here is everything we know about the Realme XT so far.

Realme XT price in India (expected)

The price of the Realme XT is still unknown. As the smartphone has not been launched yet in China, we do not have an indication of what the Realme XT could be priced at. With its 64-megapixel camera being its primary USP however, seen in a quad rear camera setup, we can expect it to be similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro - which was recently launched in China starting at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

Of course, we can expect multiple variants of the Realme XT which will come at different price points. Like most other Realme smartphones we can expect the Realme XT to be an online exclusive product at the time of launch but can get offline availability at a later date. It is not known whether Realme will partner with Amazon or Flipkart for the sale in India.

Realme XT specifications and features

We got a chance to take a look at the Realme XT before its official launch in India and you can read our first impressions of the device here. It seems that Realme has positioned the Realme XT in the same family as the recently launched Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a waterdrop notch at the top. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The build quality is good as the phone sports Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back.

At the back, the Realme XT sports a quad-camera module which houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and electronic stabilisation. It also has an “Ultra 64MP” mode in the camera settings which will let you take photos at full resolution. The quad-camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter positioned in the waterdrop notch.

We also know that the Realme XT will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and come in three RAM and storage options: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage. The phone packs in a 4,000mAh battery and has support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The Realme XT has a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm audio jack and a loudspeaker.

The Realme XT we had was running ColorOS on top of Android 9 Pie and that is unlikely to change given that the launch is expected to happen in the coming weeks. We had the Pearl Blue colour variant for the first impression and the Realme XT is expected to launch in Pearl White as well.