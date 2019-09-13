Technology News
Realme XT With 64-Megapixel Camera Launching in India Today: Live Updates

Realme XT launch event starts at 12:30pm today in New Delhi and will be streamed live on YouTube.

By | Updated: 13 September 2019 11:42 IST
Realme XT With 64-Megapixel Camera Launching in India Today: Live Updates

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme

Realme XT is the company’s first 64-megapixel camera phone

Highlights
  • Realme XT features a quad rear camera setup
  • The phone is powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC
  • It also includes a 4,000mAh battery

Realme is finally ready to announce the pricing and availability details of its much anticipated 64-megapixel camera phone – Realme XT – today. The company is hosting a press event in New Delhi at 12:30pm where the company will formally unveil the new phone. Thanks to the company's various teasers, a China event, and official announcements, we already know pretty much all of the specifications of the phone. In addition to the smartphone, Realme will also be introducing its first power bank as well as Realme Buds wireless. 

As always, we will share live updates from the Realme launch event to keep you apprised of everything getting announced. We have also embedded the official livestream in case you want to track the event in real-time. As mentioned, the Realme XT launch event will start at 12:30pm.

Realme XT specifications

According of Realme, the Realme XT features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection and in-display fingerprint sensor. The company has also placed Gorilla Glass on the back. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and packs up to 8GB of RAM.

On the imaging front that is the big highlight of the Realme XT, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup on the back. The setup houses a 64-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the phone as well.

Other specifications of the phone include up to 128GB of onboard storage, 4,000mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme XT price in India, colours

Realme XT price will be announced during the launch event today, however given the phone's similarities with Realme 5 Pro, it is likely to be priced slightly more than the Realme 5 Pro. To recall, Realme 5 Pro is offered starting at Rs. 13,999 in the country. We expect the Realme XT to carry a base price around Rs. 14,999 – Rs. 15,999. The phone will be sold in three storage variants – 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 8GB + 128GB. Also, Realme XT will have two colour options - Pearl Blue and Pearl White.

 

Further reading: Realme XT, Realme XT price in India, Realme XT specifications, Realme

Further reading: Realme XT, Realme XT price in India, Realme XT specifications, Realme
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.