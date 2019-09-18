Realme's first 64-megapixel smartphone, the Realme XT, had leaked multiple times and was teased at the official launch of the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro. The smartphone was launched in India on September 13 and went on its first sale on Monday, September 16. It has only been 2 days since the smartphone has been on sale in India and the company has already started rolling out its first software update. This new software update brings the latest Android security patch, along with camera performance improvements.

Realme has started rolling out an OTA software update for the Realme XT in India, its first smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera in the country. This update has an RMX1921EX_11_A.10 version number and is 207MB in size. We received this software update on our Realme XT unit.

The Realme XT update changelog mentions improved quality of photos, improved performance for camera previews, and September Android Security patch in its release notes. The OTA update seems to be a staged roll-out and will reach Realme XT units in a phased manner. If you have recently bought a Realme XT, you can expect a notification regarding this update. Alternatively, you can head to Settings > Software Updates to make the device look for an update.

The Realme XT is among the few phones to sport a 64-megapixel sensor under Rs. 20,000. It sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a waterdrop style notch. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC and comes in three RAM and storage variants. The Realme XT starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 18,999 for 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant.

Head over to our Realme XT review to know about the smartphone's performance and cameras in detail.