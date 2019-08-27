Technology News
Realme XT First Official Image Shows Quad Rear Cameras and Gradient Design, Might Launch on September 4

The company might also debut the Realme 5 series next month in China.

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 12:17 IST
Realme XT First Official Image Shows Quad Rear Cameras and Gradient Design, Might Launch on September 4

The Realme XT is shown sporting a vertically oriented quad rear camera module.

Highlights
  • Realme XT will pack the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor
  • It is tipped to come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC
  • The phone’s white variant appears to have a gradient finish

Realme XT was recently confirmed to be an upcoming smartphone from the Chinese brand with a 64-megapixel camera. Now, the company's chief marketing officer has shared the first official image of the Realme XT. The image shows the phone's gradient white variant and its quad rear camera setup, with the main 64-megapixel snapper at the top. Additionally, Realme has been dropping hints about an event on September 4 in China, where the Realme XT might be officially launched. However, the company might also launch the Realme 5 series in China at the event, instead of the Realme XT.

Realme's CMO, Xu Qi Chase, has shared the photo of a Realme phone on Weibo that is claimed to pack a 64-megapixel main camera, suggesting that it is the Realme XT. Moreover, the phone is claimed to draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, while the colour option is called 'silver wing white' (translated). As far as design goes, Realme XT is shown sporting a vertically aligned quad rear camera set-up. The lens at the top has a yellow ring around it and is the main 64-megapixel snapper that employs the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that was unveiled a few months ago.

Not much is known about the rest of the sensors, but if the Realme 5 duo's camera hardware is anything to go by, the Realme XT's 64-megapixel main camera will be supported by a super-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a dedicated super macro sensor for capturing macro shots.

The official Realme Weibo account, on the other hand, has shared a couple of teasers regarding an event on September 4. The intentional removal of the letter 'Q' in the images, which Realme calls a clue, suggests that an all-new Q-series of phones might be in the pipeline. 

While the company is yet to reveal what it plans to launch next month in China, but there is a high probability that the Realme XT will make its debut on September 4. However, the company might also take the stage early next month to launch the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro in China, especially after considering the fact that the latter has already been spotted on TENAA.

Further reading: Realme, Realme XT, Realme XT Launch
Realme XT First Official Image Shows Quad Rear Cameras and Gradient Design, Might Launch on September 4
