Earlier this month, Realme XT started receiving a new update in India that added the nightscape camera mode for the front camera and also brought the November Android security patch. It appears that the update also came with a bug that caused Google's G Suite apps to crash. In order to fix the issue, the company has now begun the rollout of a corrective update that seeks to resolve the app crash issue. The latest ColorOS update for the Realme XT has the same changelog as the previous one, except for the fact that it is more corrective in nature.

The latest Realme update has the build number RMX1921EX_11_A.13, and as mentioned above, it has the same changelog as the RMX1921EX_11_A.12 update that began rolling out earlier this month for Realme XT users in India. As was the case with the last one, Realme is rolling out the update in a phased manner, which means if you haven't already received the OTA, it will arrive over the course of the next few days to make sure that it doesn't introduce any major issue en masse for Realme XT users in India. If you've already received the A.12 update, you won't see any new features with the A.13 update - but we still recommend you to update to enjoy the bug fixes.

“The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days”, a Realme forum post said. In addition to the crash issue associated with the G Suite apps, the update also claims to fix a text display issue in certain scenarios and also resolves a network connectivity problem that prevented the registration of a VoWiFi to a carrier - notably, this fix was present in the last A.12 update as well.

As far as features go, it enables the Nightscape mode for the front camera, which means users will be able to capture brighter selfies in low-light conditions. It also optimises the clarity of photos while using Whatsapp and improves the quality of videos captured by the wide-angle camera at the back. Moreover, the clarity of full-resolution 64-megapixel photos has been optimised as well, and the fingerprint recognition has been improved too. You can check for the update's availability by going to the software update section in the Settings app, or download the update file manually from Realme's support page here.

