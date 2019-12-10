Technology News
  Realme XT 730G Officially Confirmed to Launch in India as Realme X2, Booster Sale Details Revealed

Realme XT 730G Officially Confirmed to Launch in India as Realme X2, Booster Sale Details Revealed

The Booster sale pre-orders will bestow a discount of Rs. 500 on the Realme X2.

Updated: 10 December 2019 16:14 IST
Realme XT 730G Officially Confirmed to Launch in India as Realme X2, Booster Sale Details Revealed

Realme X2 packs a quad rear camera setup and has a waterdrop notch

Highlights
  • Realme X2 has been confirmed as the marketing name of Realme XT 730G
  • The upcoming phone packs a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back
  • Realme X2 Booster Sale pre-orders are now live in India

Realme recently began teasing the launch of a Snapdragon 730G phone – widely believed to be the Realme XT 730G - in India on December 17. The Oppo-spinoff has now confirmed that the Realme XT 730G will be launched in India as the Realme X2. The company's latest teaser poster clearly mentions the name Realme X2 and its imminent launch later this month. Realme has also revealed the details of the Realme X2 Booster sale that will offer priority purchase access to those who make an advanced payment and also offers a Rs. 500 discount on the price of the phone.

The latest tweet by the official Realme Twitter handle is accompanied by a poster that shows the phone itself, highlighting its quad rear camera setup and the name Realme X2. Realme has been teasing the launch of a Snapdragon 730G-powered phone in India for quite some time and has finally revealed its name – the Realme X2. And since the Realme XT 730G is the only Snapdragon 730G phone in the company's lineup, it is official that the Realme XT 730G will be launched in India as the Realme X2.

A Realme executive has also confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Realme X2 is the official marketing name for the Realme XT 730G in India. As for the specifications, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 64-megapixel main camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another 2-megapixel snapper for macro shots. Selfies on the phone will be handled by a 32-megapixel front camera.

realme x2 booster Sale Realme XT booster

The submission of pre-order advance for Realme X2 Booster has already begun

 

Ahead of the phone's launch in India, the company has announced details of the Realme X2 Booster Sale, which is essentially a pre-order deal with some perks. Those who pay an advance deposit of Rs. 1,000 will get an assurance that they will be among the first to buy the Realme X2 when it goes on sale. Additionally, they will get a discount worth Rs. 500 on the final purchase value of the phone. Submission of the pre-order deposit has already begun and will close on December 16. And once the phone's price has been revealed, they will have to pay to the remaining amount before December 24 to get the phone shipped.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X2, Realme X2 specifications, Realme XT 730G
