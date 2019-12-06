Realme XT 730G is set to launch in India on December 17, Realme revealed through a media invite sent out on Friday. The Realme XT 730G will debut as the India variant of the Realme X2 that was launched in China in September. Alongside the new mid-range Realme smartphone, the Chinese company will also launch its first truly wireless earbuds that appear to be a budget answer to the Apple AirPods. The new Realme earbuds had been teased by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth earlier on Friday. These are likely to come in multiple colour options and have Apple AirPods-like periscope design.

The formal invite sent by Realme confirms that the Realme XT 730G with the Snapdragon 730G SoC will launch in India on December 17. The invite also highlights that the first truly wireless earbuds that was initially teased at the launch of the Realme X2 Pro last month will debut alongside the new smartphone. A sketch featured on the invite suggests that the earbuds will have an Apple AirPods-like design -- with a periscope-shaped earplugs and a small charging case with an LED light.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth earlier on Friday teased the truly wireless earbuds by tweeting his image showing off the new device in bright yellow colour option. Sheth's tweet was followed by images posted by Realme India CMO Francis Wang and Product Manager Sree Hari. Those images suggest black and white colour variants of the new Realme earbuds.

Realme XT 730G price in India (expected)

The Realme XT 730G was announced back in September -- at the launch of the Realme XT in India. The smartphone essentially comes as the India variant of the Realme X2.

While the Realme XT 730G price in India is yet to be announced, it is likely to be in line with the Realme X2 price that was announced in China in September. The smartphone starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It also has an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option that carries a price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,300).

Realme XT 730G specifications (expected)

Since the Realme XT 730G will come as the India variant of the Realme X2, it is likely to carry a similar list of specifications. To recall, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM options. Further, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme X2 comes in 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.