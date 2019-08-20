Realme XT will be Realme's anticipated phone that will debut with a 64-megapixel camera, India CEO Madhav Sheth announced while concluding the Realme 5-series launch in New Delhi on Tuesday. The company earlier this month confirmed that the new phone would sport Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that was unveiled back in May -- without revealing the Realme XT name. The sensor is designed to produce 16-megapixel images in low-light conditions by merging four pixels into one using an in-house Tetracell technology. Alongside the Realme XT, Sheth at the launch event unveiled the Realme Buds 2 headphones that will come with 11.2mm bass boost drivers and carry a price tag of Rs. 599. Separately, the company also announced new software features introduced with the Realme 5 series will be brought to all older Realme phones in the future.

Sheth said at the launch event that the Realme XT will be the "complete expert" in its price segment. While the executive didn't reveal the exact launch date of the new smartphone, he did suggest a late September debut.

"All I can say right now about this phone is Quad me up when the September ends," Sheth said while reminding us of American Idol's song "Wake Me Up When September Ends" by Green Day.

Realme already confirmed that the Realme XT would carry four rear cameras and the primary sensor would be the ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. It also mentioned that the first phone with the 64-megapixel camera could debut in India sometime before Diwali.

"Our goal was to make a camera with the highest resolution in the market," the company had said through its social media post earlier this month.

Key specifications and price of the Realme XT are yet to be announced. However, apart from Realme, Xiaomi is also building its 64-megapixel camera phone. Samsung itself is also reportedly developing its 64-megapixel camera phone to take on the new models of Realme and Xiaomi.

At the Realme 5-series launch event, Realme's Sheth also announced the Realme Buds 2 that have 11.2mm bass boost drivers along with a multi-layer composite diaphragm. The headphones will go on sale in India on September 4.

The showstoppers of the launch event were the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro that both come with quad cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Realme 5 price starts at Rs. 9,999, while the Realme 5 Pro carries an initial price tag of Rs. 13,999.

As we mentioned, Realme at the New Delhi event also announced that features such as Real Privacy and Hotspot Management, as well as a UI design update will make their way to all Realme phones launched till date. The Real Privacy feature lets users set fingerprint access to apps, photos, and files. Hotspot management is meant to help limit the network and data traffic of connected device, and give intelligent suggestions.