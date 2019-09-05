Technology News
Realme XT India Launch Date Set for September 13, Sports a 64-Megapixel Camera

India’s first 64-megapixel smartphone arrives is about a week

By | Updated: 5 September 2019 17:39 IST
Realme XT India Launch Date Set for September 13, Sports a 64-Megapixel Camera

The Realme XT is the first phone to sport such a high resolution camera sensor in India

Highlights
  • The Realme XT will be announced next week
  • This will be India’s first 64-megapixel smartphone
  • Sale date for the phone is still unknown

Realme XT finally has a launch date in India. Over the past few months, Realme has been building hype around its secret 64-megapixel smartphone and it was only during the Realme 5 launch event, did the company reveal the final name of the product. The Realme XT is a quad camera smartphone but what makes it special is that it's India's first smartphone to feature a 64-megapixel sensor. The wait is finally over as Realme has officially revealed on Twitter, that the Realme XT will launch in India next week, on September 13, at a press event in New Delhi. The company is also extending the invitation to its fans, who'll be able to register and stand a chance to win a ticket for the event.

Realme XT launch date in India, price (expected)

Realme broke the news on Twitter, posting the time and date of the launch event and link, where fans can register themselves as part of the lucky draw. The teaser image tweet shows a sci-fi illustration of what's supposed to be a camera lens, with four lines of text — Precise Close Focus, Crisp Shots, Brilliant Night View, Ultra Wide View — hinting at some of the cameras capacities and of course, the fact that it has four lenses. Clicking the link takes you to a forum post on Realme's website, with more details about the registration process for the fans. There's a similar sci-fi image posted here, this time bearing the name ‘Project Hawkeye.'

We've already see the Realme XT up-close and from our first impressions, the camera seems quite impressive. Of course, what we witnessed was not the final product so we could expect some changes in the final unit, both in terms of hardware and software. Pricing is still a bit of a mystery but going by the fact that it's essentially a Realme 5 Pro with a 64-megapixel sensor, we could expect the pricing to overlap with the Realme X. This means it has got to be around or under Rs. 20,000.

Realme XT specifications

Remember, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro is another phone with the same 64-megapixel sensor that was recently announced in China. It's only a matter of time before this arrives in India and competes directly with the Realme XT. Towards the end of the Realme 5 launch event, Realme India's CEO Madhav Sheth teased that the XT was expected by the end of September. However with the Redmi Note 8 Pro already official, Realme could have accelerated its India launch plans, just so it can claim the ‘India's first' title.

The Realme XT sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, along with a waterdrop notch on the top. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and comes in three RAM and storage variants — 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage. The phone also has a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, a 4000mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging.The primary camera is a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The other three cameras includes an 8-megapixel wide-range camera; a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. In the front, the Realme XT uses a 16-megapixel camera for selfies

This is purely speculation at this point but a recent rumour suggests that Realme could announce a Realme XT Pro model too, or at least tease it next week. This phone is tipped to have a Snapdragon 730G SoC, which would make it a little pricier than the Realme XT.

While we wait for Realme to officially unveil the Realme XT next week, here's everything we know about the phone so far.

Further reading: Realme, Realme XT, Realme XT price, Realme XT price in India, Realme XT specifications
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

