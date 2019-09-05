Realme XT finally has a launch date in India. Over the past few months, Realme has been building hype around its secret 64-megapixel smartphone and it was only during the Realme 5 launch event, did the company reveal the final name of the product. The Realme XT is a quad camera smartphone but what makes it special is that it's India's first smartphone to feature a 64-megapixel sensor. The wait is finally over as Realme has officially revealed on Twitter, that the Realme XT will launch in India next week, on September 13, at a press event in New Delhi. The company is also extending the invitation to its fans, who'll be able to register and stand a chance to win a ticket for the event.

Realme XT launch date in India, price (expected)

Realme broke the news on Twitter, posting the time and date of the launch event and link, where fans can register themselves as part of the lucky draw. The teaser image tweet shows a sci-fi illustration of what's supposed to be a camera lens, with four lines of text — Precise Close Focus, Crisp Shots, Brilliant Night View, Ultra Wide View — hinting at some of the cameras capacities and of course, the fact that it has four lenses. Clicking the link takes you to a forum post on Realme's website, with more details about the registration process for the fans. There's a similar sci-fi image posted here, this time bearing the name ‘Project Hawkeye.'