Realme X9 Pro Specifications Surface Online, 90Hz Refresh Rate and 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Tipped

Realme X9 Pro is expected to pack 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 March 2021 11:05 IST
Realme X9 Pro Specifications Surface Online, 90Hz Refresh Rate and 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Tipped

Realme X9 Pro may feature a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Realme X9 Pro is reported to pack up to 12GB of RAM
  • Realme X9 Pro may launch in the first quarter of 2021
  • The phone is tipped to feature a triple camera setup

Realme X9 series is expected to launch soon, comprising two models – Realme X9 and Realme X9 Pro. The new lineup may launch sometime in the first quarter of 2021. The key specifications of Realme X9 Pro have surfaced online and it is tipped to feature a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Past leaks suggest that the Pro model may pack up to 12GB of RAM and come with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Realme X9 Pro specifications (exptected)

A China-based tipster known as WhyLab has leaked specifications of Realme X9 Pro on Weibo. The tipster suggests that the phone may feature a full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It may sport a hole-punch design with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen. The leak reiterates that Realme X9 Pro may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Furthermore, Realme X9 Pro is expected to have a 108-megapixel main camera and pack a 4,500mAh battery. It is reported to support 65W fast charging as well. Leaks in the past has claimed that Realme X9 Pro may have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two assisting 13-megapixel sensors.

Realme X9 Pro is most likely the successor of the Realme X7 Pro that was launched in India last month. Realme X7 Pro pricing starts at Rs. 29,999. Realme X9 Pro is expected to be priced a little higher. Realme X9 Pro is likely to see an upgrade in processor and camera. Realme X7 Pro also packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and the latest leak hints that this will likely remain unchanged with the successor as well. Also, Realme X7 Pro had a 120Hz display and Realme X9 Pro is reported to see a downgrade in that front. The company hasn't announced any officially, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme X9 Pro

Realme X9 Pro

Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080
Tasneem Akolawala
