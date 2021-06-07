Realme X9 and Realme X9 Pro are expected to be the next flagship offering from the company. Latest leaks suggest the phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC and the Snapdragon 870 SoC, respectively. A Realme phone with model number RMX3366 has also been spotted on China's regulatory authority TENAAA's website and this is believed to be Realme X9 Pro. Besides the specifications, the pricing for the vanilla Realme X9 may have been tipped but there is no release date yet.

Realme X9 series will be a successor to the Realme X7 series that was launched in China in September last year and then in India in February this year. Similar to the Realme X7 series, the Realme X9 series is expected to start off with two variants — Realme X9 and Realme X9 Pro. While the Pro variant has been in the news for some time, latest leaks from Weibo suggest that Realme X9 will be powered by the recently unveiled Snapdragon 778G SoC while the Pro variant will come with the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The tipster also states that the Realme X9 series could cost CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 22,800). This is likely the price for the vanilla variant and Realme X9 Pro can be expected to cost around CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 28,500).

Another tipster who goes by the pseudonym Digital Chat Station (translated) shared on Weibo what seems to be a TENAA listing for a Realme phone with model number RMX3366. This phone is expected to come with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display. The listing also shows the phone has a 2,200mAh battery which is likely a dual battery setup taking the total capacity to 4,400mAh or 4,500mAh. This phone will have 5G support, will run Android 11 out-of-the-box, and measure 159.9x72.5x8mm. The RMX3366 model number is believed to be the Realme X9 Pro. Additionally, another tipster shared in one of the comments that Realme X9 Pro will have a curved display with 120Hz refresh rate.