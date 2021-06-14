Technology News
Realme X9 Pro Price, Specifications Surface Again; Said to Be Similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro+

Realme X9 Pro price may start at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 June 2021 12:22 IST
Realme X9 Pro may launch as the successor to the Realme X7 Pro soon

Highlights
  • Realme X9 Pro price and specifications surfaced on Weibo
  • The Realme phone could be similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro+
  • Realme X9 Pro may have up to 256GB of onboard storage

Realme X9 Pro price and specifications have surfaced online again. The new Realme phone is rumoured to debut alongside the Realme X9 and come as the successor to the Realme X7 Pro that debuted in February. The Realme X9 Pro is said to have a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is also rumoured to have a triple rear camera setup. Additionally, the Realme X9 Pro is tipped to be similar to the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ that was launched in China late last month.

A Chinese tipster has leaked the pricing and specifications of the Realme X9 Pro on Weibo. The tipster also mentioned that the new smartphone will have some of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ specifications. The major differences between the two models would, however, include a telephoto camera and optical image stabilisation (OIS) that both may just be limited to the Oppo phone.

Realme X9 Pro price (expected)

Realme X9 Pro price will start at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant, according to the tipster. The reported pricing is slightly different from what was reported last week.

Realme X9 Pro specifications (expected)

The tipster has reported that the Realme X9 Pro will feature a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 Super AMOLED display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection carrying curved edges and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood it is said to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with an LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is also tipped to have a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Realme X9 Pro could come with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 camera sensor.

Realme is also said to offer dual speakers with Dolby Audio on the Realme X9 Pro. Further, the smartphone is tipped to have NFC support and a 4,500mAh battery, with SuperVOOC 2.0 enhanced version.

The Realme X9 Pro is rumoured to come with a model number RMX3366 that surfaced on TENAA earlier this month. The TENAA listing also suggested that the smartphone would run on Android 11 and measure 159.9x72.5x8mm.

Jagmeet Singh
Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon, Specifications Tipped: Report

