Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Could Launch Soon, CMO Francis Wong's Tweet Hints at India Launch

Realme X9 Pro and Realme X9 may launch in July in China.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 June 2021 17:30 IST
Realme X9 series is touted to be a successor to the Realme X7 series (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Realme X9 Pro expected to come to India soon, as per Realme CMO's tweet
  • Realme X9 Pro is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • Vanilla Realme X9 may be powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC

Realme X9 Pro and Realme X9 are tipped to launch in China soon. The Realme X9 series will succeed the Realme X7 lineup from last year. The Chinese debut of the smartphone is expected to happen sometime in July but there is no confirmation on the exact date of the launch. Realme India and Europe CMO Francis Wong also recently teased a smartphone with the model number RMX3366, that is believed to be Realme X9 Pro. The tweet by Wong suggests that the smartphone could launch in India soon.

The release of the upcoming smartphones from Realme was shared by a tipster on Weibo. The tipster claims that Realme X9 Pro and Realme X9 will be launched on an unspecified date in July. The Weibo post was first spotted by 91Mobiles.

Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 price (expected)

The upcoming Realme X9 Pro is expected to be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,400) for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The pricing for the vanilla Realme X9 has not been announced yet but it is being speculated that it will start from CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs 22,900).

Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 specifications (expected)

The Realme X9 Pro specifications were leaked recently. It is expected to sport a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 90Hz refresh rate. Realme X9 Pro is expected to feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with an LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is also tipped to have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There could be a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

Realme X9 Pro is also expected to come with Dolby Audio and may pack a 4,500mAh battery with SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

The Pro variant is also expected to bear the model number RMX3366, as per a recent TENAA listing. On June 17, Realme India and Europe CMO Francis Wong tweeted a photo of the new Realme Buds that carried a text at the bottom that said, "Shot on RMX3366." Going by the model number and the tweet from the Realme India CMO, it can be speculated that the phone may launch in India soon as well.

The vanilla Realme X9 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC. Apart from the chipset and the pricing, not much has been tipped about the smartphone.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme, Realme X9, Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Price, Realme X9 Pro Price, Realme X9 Specifications, Realme X9 Pro Specifications, Android
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Facebook, WhatsApp Urge Delhi High Court to Stay CCI Notice in Privacy Policy Matter

