Technology News
loading

Realme X9 Tipped to Launch in India as Company’s New X-Series Flagship Phone

Realme X9 may come with the company’s ‘Dare to Leap’ branding at the back.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 January 2021 16:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X9 Tipped to Launch in India as Company’s New X-Series Flagship Phone

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme may have Realme X9 and Realme X9 Pro as its two new smartphones

Highlights
  • Realme X9 is said to be the phone earlier teased by Madhav Sheth
  • The phone appears to not have a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Realme X9 Pro is reported to be in the works with MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Realme X9 is said to be the company's new X-series flagship phone that was recently teased by its India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth. In a picture shared by Sheth last week, the upcoming phone seems to have a colour palette at the back — similar to the iridescent finish on the Realme X7 Pro and Realme V15. The Realme X9 also appears to have a slim profile and no 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition to the Realme X9, the company is reported to have the Realme X9 Pro in the works. The new phone could come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Citing people familiar with the development, GSMArena reports that the Realme X9 will be the phone that was teased by Madhav Sheth earlier this week. The executive posted an image on Twitter on Tuesday that showed the new phone with the company's ‘Dare to Leap' branding at the back. It also appeared to have a loudspeaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a microphone on the bottom, with no signs of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The teased phone was earlier expected to be the Realme X7 Pro that debuted in China alongside the Realme X7 in September. A support page of the Realme X7 Pro had also surfaced on the Realme India site last month.

Realme may bring the Realme X9 as a rebranded Realme V15 5G that it launched in China earlier this month. The Realme V15 5G also reportedly received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) a couple of weeks back.

Separately, GSMArena also reports that the Realme X9 Pro is in development as one of the first phones to come with the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The company confirmed its plans to bring the phone based on the Dimensity chipset, though it didn't reveal the name of the phone.

The Realme X9 Pro is expected to have a 108-megapixel primary sensor, two 13-megapixel sensors with telephoto and ultra-wide-angle lenses, and a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X9, Realme X9 Pro, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra May Feature Under Panel Camera System, KIPO Trademark Application Suggests
Realme X9 Tipped to Launch in India as Company’s New X-Series Flagship Phone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Now Offer Annual Subscription Option: Report
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  3. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  4. Microsoft Lists App Launched for iOS Devices
  5. Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite Indian Models’ Specifications Leak Online
  6. Airtel Rs. 78, Rs. 248 Data Add-On Pack With Wynk Premium Launched
  7. Realme X9 Tipped to Be Company’s New X-Series Flagship Phone
  8. Redmi Note 10 Series Tipped to Launch in India Next Month
  9. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers Launched in India
  10. Acer Launches Three TWS Earbuds in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor V40 to Reportedly Come With Google Mobile Services, Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 22 Launch
  2. Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite Indian Models’ RAM, Storage, Colour Options Leak Online
  3. Oppo Find X3 Pro Appears on FCC Certification Site, May Pack Dual-Cell Battery
  4. Vi Weekend Data Rollover Offer Extended Till April 17: All the Details
  5. India Drops One Rank in Global Mobile and Fixed Broadband Speeds in December: Ookla
  6. Airtel Rs. 78, Rs. 248 Data Add-On Pack Launched With Bundled Wynk Premium Subscription
  7. Redmi Note 10 Series India Launch Tipped for February; Note 10 Pro 4G Variant Reportedly Listed on IMDA Site
  8. Redmi May Launch Its First Gaming Phone, Tipped to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  9. Realme X9 Tipped to Launch in India as Company’s New X-Series Flagship Phone
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra May Feature Under Panel Camera System, KIPO Trademark Application Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com