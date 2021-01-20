Realme X9 is said to be the company's new X-series flagship phone that was recently teased by its India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth. In a picture shared by Sheth last week, the upcoming phone seems to have a colour palette at the back — similar to the iridescent finish on the Realme X7 Pro and Realme V15. The Realme X9 also appears to have a slim profile and no 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition to the Realme X9, the company is reported to have the Realme X9 Pro in the works. The new phone could come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Citing people familiar with the development, GSMArena reports that the Realme X9 will be the phone that was teased by Madhav Sheth earlier this week. The executive posted an image on Twitter on Tuesday that showed the new phone with the company's ‘Dare to Leap' branding at the back. It also appeared to have a loudspeaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a microphone on the bottom, with no signs of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The teased phone was earlier expected to be the Realme X7 Pro that debuted in China alongside the Realme X7 in September. A support page of the Realme X7 Pro had also surfaced on the Realme India site last month.

Realme may bring the Realme X9 as a rebranded Realme V15 5G that it launched in China earlier this month. The Realme V15 5G also reportedly received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) a couple of weeks back.

Separately, GSMArena also reports that the Realme X9 Pro is in development as one of the first phones to come with the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The company confirmed its plans to bring the phone based on the Dimensity chipset, though it didn't reveal the name of the phone.

The Realme X9 Pro is expected to have a 108-megapixel primary sensor, two 13-megapixel sensors with telephoto and ultra-wide-angle lenses, and a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

