Realme X9 Pro Concrete Edition Images, Specifications Surface Online

Realme X9 Pro Concrete Edition may sport a triple rear camera setup.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 March 2021 11:35 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ TENAA

Realme X9 Pro Concrete Edition could sport a design similar to that of the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition

Highlights
  • Realme X9 Pro Concrete Edition may pack a 4,400mAh battery
  • The phone could be called Realme GT Neo in some markets
  • Realme X9 Pro Concrete Edition could have a 6.55-inch display

Realme X9 Pro Concrete Edition images and specifications have surfaced online. A TENAA listing said to be of the smartphone, which could be called the Realme GT Neo in some markets, shows a rectangular rear camera module. Separately, Chinese blogger WhyLab has also shared a set of images of the phone that show a similar camera module. These images show the phone sporting a textured gray back similar to the one on the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

As per a TENAA listing of a Realme phone believed to be the Realme X9 Pro Concrete Edition — said to be called Realme GT Neo in global markets — sports a curved 6.55-inch display and a dual-cell 4,400mAh battery. The listing shows that the phone has a model number RMX3116, and measures 159.9x73.4x7.8mm. The handset could come with 5G connectivity, a rectangular rear camera module, and will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Photos of the rumoured Realme X9 Pro Concrete Edition have also been leaked by Chinese blogger WhyLab on Weibo, as spotted by GSMArena. As per the tipster's post, which now seems to have been taken down, the smartphone has a similar camera module as seen in the TENAA images. There are three cameras in the module, and the back panel sports a textured gray concrete design similar to that of the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

What's interesting is that the back panel texture on both the set of images is different which could mean that Realme could launch the Realme X9 Pro in at least two variations. There is no official statement from the company on the phone yet.

A previous report suggests that the Realme X9 Pro will be a part of the Realme X9 series that will also have the vanilla Realme X9 smartphone. The pro variant is tipped to feature a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. Furthermore, the phone may have a 108-megapixel main camera and two assisting 13-megapixel sensors. The phone may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme X9 Pro Concrete Edition, Realme X9 Pro Concrete Edition specifications, Realme GT Neo, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
