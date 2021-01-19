Realme X series in India is set to receive a next-generation smartphone. While the company hasn't yet provided any concrete details, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the launch of a Realme X-series phone in the country. This could just be one of the Realme X7 series models that debuted in China and Taiwan recently. The new teasers from Sheth come at a time when Realme is expected to launch its Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered smartphone codenamed Realme Race.

Sheth took to Twitter to tease the launch of the next-generation Realme X smartphone. He posted a video that ends with a tagline: “X is the Future”. The executive also tweeted an image showing the back of the new X-series phone that appears to have the company's “Dare to Leap” branding.

Are you future ready?



RT if you are Xcited. #XisTheFuture pic.twitter.com/hg7be8A8yy — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 18, 2021

In November, Sheth confirmed the company's plans to launch the Realme X7 series in India sometime in 2021. A support page of the Realme X7 Pro had also surfaced on the Realme India site last month.

The Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro were launched in China in September. The phones come with hole-punch displays and quad rear cameras. In terms of a major difference, the Realme X7 in the series has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, while the Realme X7 Pro is powered by the top-end MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. The Realme X7 Pro also offers a 120Hz refresh rate, an upgrade from the Realme X7's 90Hz display.

Alongside its X series, Realme is currently working on a flagship phone based on the Snapdragon 888 SoC codenamed Realme Race. It will be part of a new smartphone series and debut sometime later in the first quarter.

Realme is also expected to launch the Realme V15 5G in India. The smartphone debuted in China just earlier this month and reportedly received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) a few days back.

