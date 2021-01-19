Technology News
loading

Realme X Series in India Gets Teaser for New Phone, Could Be Realme X7 Pro

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had confirmed the launch of Realme X7 series last year in November.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 January 2021 18:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X Series in India Gets Teaser for New Phone, Could Be Realme X7 Pro

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme India CEO has shared a glimpse of the new smartphone

Highlights
  • Realme X series in India could soon get Realme X7 Pro
  • Madhav Sheth has teased the upcoming launch on Twitter
  • Realme X7 series debuted in China in September

Realme X series in India is set to receive a next-generation smartphone. While the company hasn't yet provided any concrete details, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the launch of a Realme X-series phone in the country. This could just be one of the Realme X7 series models that debuted in China and Taiwan recently. The new teasers from Sheth come at a time when Realme is expected to launch its Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered smartphone codenamed Realme Race.

Sheth took to Twitter to tease the launch of the next-generation Realme X smartphone. He posted a video that ends with a tagline: “X is the Future”. The executive also tweeted an image showing the back of the new X-series phone that appears to have the company's “Dare to Leap” branding.

 

In November, Sheth confirmed the company's plans to launch the Realme X7 series in India sometime in 2021. A support page of the Realme X7 Pro had also surfaced on the Realme India site last month.

The Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro were launched in China in September. The phones come with hole-punch displays and quad rear cameras. In terms of a major difference, the Realme X7 in the series has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, while the Realme X7 Pro is powered by the top-end MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. The Realme X7 Pro also offers a 120Hz refresh rate, an upgrade from the Realme X7's 90Hz display.

Alongside its X series, Realme is currently working on a flagship phone based on the Snapdragon 888 SoC codenamed Realme Race. It will be part of a new smartphone series and debut sometime later in the first quarter.

Realme is also expected to launch the Realme V15 5G in India. The smartphone debuted in China just earlier this month and reportedly received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) a few days back.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7, Realme X series, Madhav Sheth
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report

Related Stories

Realme X Series in India Gets Teaser for New Phone, Could Be Realme X7 Pro
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Republic Day Sale Early Access Begins: Top Deals
  2. Acer Launches Three TWS Earbuds in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
  3. Google Play Store Introduces New Icons That Show Trending Apps
  4. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers Launched in India
  5. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out
  7. Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch: Report
  8. Nord N10 Is the First OnePlus Phone to Get January Android Security Patch
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Deals and Offers Today
  10. Vivo Y31 Posters Tip Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern Series Laptop Models Refreshed With Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPUs
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 Leaked Images Tip Quad Rear Cameras, 3.5mm Audio Jack
  3. Realme X Series in India Gets Teaser for New Phone, Could Be Realme X7 Pro
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  5. PhonePe Surpasses Google Pay to Become Leading UPI App in December, NPCI Data Reveals
  6. TikTok Parent ByteDance Launches Douyin Pay Mobile Payment Service in China
  7. Xiaomi Republic Day Sale Early Access Begins: Price Cuts on Redmi Note 9 Series, Mi Watch Revolve, More
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving Stable Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update
  9. Noise Elan TWS Earbuds With Environmental Noise Cancelling Technology Launched in India
  10. Vivo X60 Pro+ Pre-Bookings Begin, Tipped to Sport 48-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com