Realme X7 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India

Realme X7 Pro's update doesn't specify the bundled Android security patch or the size of the update.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 July 2021 16:01 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Realme X7 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC
  • It was launched with Android 10-based Realme UI
  • Realme X7 Pro gets many new features with the update

Realme X7 Pro is getting a stable version of the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update in India. There is no mention of the bundled Android security patch with the update. It comes with new personalisation options, high efficiency, system settings, launcher settings, system and privacy settings, along with many other new features for Realme X7 Pro. The smartphone was launched in February and came with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box. Realme X7 Pro's display features a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme X7 Pro update changelog

The update for Realme X7 Pro (Review) was announced through a post on the Realme community forum. The update brings a slew of changes to the Realme smartphone such as Personalisation settings that now let users make changes to the UI of their smartphone. New wallpapers can also be created by using the colours available in the photos. The UI also supports third-party app icons on the home screen. Additionally, the UI also has three new Dark mode settings — Enhanced, Medium, and Gentle.

Realme has also added high efficiency settings that allows users to drag and drop texts, images, and files from a floating window or between apps in the split-screen mode. The editing page of the Smart Sidebar has also been optimised. Users can now combine two or more folders or completely remove one in the smartphone's Launcher. The Drawer mode gets new filters such as name, install time, and usage frequency.

As for the system settings, users can now make Tone Tunes by consecutively linking multiple tunes to make one melody. The time duration for the Do Not Disturb mode can also be set now. Realme X7 Pro also receives optimised auto-brightness and vibrations for text inputs and gameplay. Additionally, it also gets weather animations.

Users also get an immersive mode for Games that reduces disturbances while gaming and users can also change how they summon the Game Assistant. Realme has given the users the option to share their personal hotspot with other users with a QR code. The HeyTap Cloud can now back up users' photos, documents, and system settings to easily migrate to a new phone. Users can also create multiple backups on their smartphone, along with selecting the type of data that they want to backup or restore.

The camera on Realme X7 Pro receives an inertial zoom feature, making zooming a smoother process while shooting a video. Moreover, the camera also receives a grid and level feature for shooting videos. The photos app receives a Cloud Sync feature for the photos in the Private Safe. Also, the photos app receives an updated editing feature with a better algorithm and more markup effects and filters. Lastly, Realme has also added a Sound Amplifier to the smartphone to amplify soft sounds and soften loud sounds while wearing earphones.

The build version for the update is RMX2121_11.C.03 and Realme will roll out it out to a limited number of users at first. A broader rollout will be conducted in the subsequent days. There is no information about the size of the update, but it is still recommended to update the smartphone while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charge. The update is expected to roll out automatically over-the-air.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Realme X7 Pro 5G

Realme X7 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Super-fast charging
  • Smooth performance
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Recycled design
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • No Android 11 yet
  • Preinstalled bloatware can be annoying
Read detailed Realme X7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Satvik Khare
Loki Season 2 Officially Confirmed in Loki Episode 6 Post-Credits Scene

