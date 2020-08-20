Technology News
loading
  Realme X7 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Quad Rear Cameras and 4,500mAh Battery Tipped

Realme X7 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Quad Rear Cameras and 4,500mAh Battery Tipped

Realme X7 Pro is believed to pack a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 August 2020 14:39 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

Realme X7 Pro is expected to support 65W SuperDart Flash Charge

Highlights
  • Realme X7 Pro is all set to launch on September 1
  • The phone is tipped to feature a hole-punch display design
  • Realme X7 Pro may have an in-screen fingerprint sensor

Realme X7 Pro alleged specifications have surfaced online ahead of its launch in China on September 1. A tipster suggests that the premium offering may pack a large 4,500mAh battery and is expected to feature a quad camera setup at the back. Furthermore, the TENAA listing of Realme model number RMX2121 has been populated with specifications that indicated that the model number may belong the Realme X7 Pro. Alongside Realme X7 Pro, the Realme X7 is also expected to launch in China on the date.

Realme X7 Pro specifications (expected)

Popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to share the alleged full specifications of the Realme X7 Pro. Going by it, the phone may have a 6.55-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz display refresh rate and a hole-punch design. The phone may be powered by a processor clocked at 2.6GHz that the tipster speculates to be the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

At the back, the Realme X7 Pro is tipped to come with a quad camera setup that is expected to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel sensors. Up front, the hole-punch cutout is expected to house a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Coming to the battery, the Realme X7 Pro may pack a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with expected support for 65W SuperDart Flash Charge. Lastly, the tipster notes that the Realme X7 Pro will weigh about 184 grams and have 8.5mm thickness.

Judging by this leak, the Realme RMX2121 spotted on TENAA earlier appears to be the model number for Realme X7 Pro. The TENAA listing has been updated with full specifications details as well, and it suggests that the Realme X7 Pro may come in three colour options - black, white, and purple. The phone is tipped to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It is expected to run on Android 10-based Realme UI and may pack up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. All the other specifications listed on TENAA are identical to what Digital Chat Station has leaked.

Based on the images published on TENAA, it seems that the device will place the hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the screen and the quad rear cameras will be placed inside a rectangular-shaped camera module placed on the top left corner of the back panel. Realme will officially announce the specifications of the upcoming phone at its launch on September 1.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 Pro specification, Realme X7, Realme
