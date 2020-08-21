Technology News
Realme X7 Series Teased to Debut With DC Dimming, 1,200 Nits Peak Brightness Display

Realme X7 series will deliver display brightness higher than the company’s high-end models including the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 August 2020 15:46 IST
Realme X7 Series Teased to Debut With DC Dimming, 1,200 Nits Peak Brightness Display

Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme X7 series is teased to feature 4,096 levels of brightness adjustment

Highlights
  • Realme X7 series is teased to come with DC dimming and eye protection
  • The new Realme phones are already revealed to carry 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Realme X7 series is launching in China on September 1

Realme X7 series has been teased to come with DC dimming support and feature 1,200 nits peak brightness. The new teasers come just days after the Chinese company revealed the launch date of the Realme X7 series for September 1. The new series is expected to include the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro that both are already confirmed to have a 120Hz AMOLED display. The smartphones will have 5G support and come with a hole-punch display. Apart from its launch in China, the Realme X7 series is likely to debut in India soon.

As per a fresh teaser posted on Weibo, the Realme X7 series will have 4,096 levels of brightness adjustment along with 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The latter is higher even than the earlier high-end Realme phones, including the Realme X50 Pro 5G that has a maximum of 1000 nits brightness.

Through a separate teaser, Realme has shown off the existence of DC dimming on the new smartphones. The company also mentioned in a Weibo post carrying the teaser that the Realme X7 series will come preloaded with features including low-light, strobe-proof, and eye protection.

realme x7 series brightness dc dimming teasers weibo Realme X7 Realme X7 Pro

Realme X7 series display detailed in a couple of fresh teasers
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Realme has also suggested thin bezels on the Realme X7 series, along with a small chin. The company said in a Weibo post that it had used a new screen packaging process to bring the notable design enhancements.

realme x7 series small chin teaser weibo Realme X7

Realme X7 series appear to have a small chin
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The Realme X7 series will be the company's first to carry 120Hz AMOLED display as it so far has models including the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom with 120Hz LCD panels. The new smartphones are also speculated to come with 65W fast charging support and a weight of less than 200 grams.

Realme is hosting the launch of the Realme X7 series on September 1 specifically for the Chinese market. However, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently hinted at its imminent launch in the country. The executive on Thursday tweeted, “I can see that you guys were missing me from the past couple of launch event. Well, I was busy making two new smartphones for you, and I have to make them Super Good! #BuildingTheFaster7.”

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
