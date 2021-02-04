Technology News
Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme X7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme X7 Pro comes with a 120Hz display refresh rate and boasts of 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 February 2021 13:29 IST
Realme X7 Pro (above) and Realme X7 come with hole-punch cut outs

Realme X7 Pro 5G and Realme X7 5G were launched in India on Thursday after originally debuting in China in September last year. Both phones come with 5G support and are powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs. The Realme X7 Pro features a quad rear camera setup while the Realme X7 features a triple rear camera setup, but both come with single selfie shooter in a hole-punch cut out design. The Realme X7 Pro is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration while the Realme X7 comes in two configurations. The Realme X7 variant launched in India has different specifications compared to the China model.

Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 price in India, availability

Realme X7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. The phone is offered in Fantasy and Mystic black colour options. On the other hand, the Realme X7 5G comes in two configurations – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB – with the former priced at Rs. 19,999 and the latter at Rs. 21,999. The non-Pro variant is offered in Nebula and Space Silver colour options.

The Realme X7 Pro will go on sale via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores starting February 10 at 12pm (noon) while the Realme X7 will go on sale starting February 12 at 12pm (noon). Launch offers include Rs. 2,000 instant discount with ICICI credit card and EMI, and Rs. 1,500 discount with Axis Bank credit cards and EMI.

Also announced were the Flipkart Smart Upgrade and Realme Upgrade programmes for the two phones, allowing you to purchase the Realme X7 series at 70 percent of the price right now and the rest a year later. This will bring the price of the Realme X7 5G to Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 15,399 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The Realme X7 Pro 5G will cost Rs. 20,999. The progamme is initially only available via Flipkart, though Realme.com and offline stores will start offering it soon, the company says.

 

Realme X7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X7 Pro runs Realme UI based on Android 10. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 91.6 percent screen to body ratio. The display is protected by 5th-generation Corning Gorilla Glass and boasts of a peak brightness of 1,200 nits with 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The phone is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC and Mali-G77 graphics processor. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme X7 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens for selfies and video calls.

The Realme X7 Pro comes with 128GB of USF 2.1 storage with Turbo Write technology. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Pro variant is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Sensors on board include magnetic induction sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro-meter, and accelerometer. The Realme X7 Pro measures 160.8x75.1x8.5mm and weighs 184 grams.

Realme X7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X7 runs Android 10-based Realme UI with Realme UI 2.0 update coming soon. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of 600 nits. The Realme X7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC, Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Realme X7 india launch inline realme

Realme X7 5G features a 6.4-inch display

For photos and videos, the Realme X7 5G India variant packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixle sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens.

For storage, the Realme X7 comes with 128GB onboard. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include a magnetic induction sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro-meter, and accelerometer. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The Realme X7 India variant is backed by a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 160.9x74.4x8.1mm for the Space Silver variant while the Nebula variant is 8.3mm thick. The two variants weigh 176 grams and 179 grams respectively.

As noted, the specifications of the Realme X7 China variant are different, and it features quad rear cameras, a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery, and 65W fast charging.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Vineet Washington
