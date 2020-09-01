Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro have been launched in China through a virtual event held today, September 1. The Realme X7 series boasts of impressive specifications like superfast charging, high refresh rate and touch sampling rate screens, and 5G connectivity. Both the phones come in three colour options but while the Realme X7 has two RAM and storage configurations, the Realme X7 Pro comes in three. There are differences in the camera setup as well; however, both phones boast of light weight build.

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro price

The Realme X7 is priced at CNY 1,799 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and at CNY 2,399 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It comes in a blue, white, and a blue-pink gradient. On the other hand, the Realme X7 Pro is priced at CNY 2,199 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, at CNY 2,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and at CNY 3,199 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It comes in two of the same colour options as the Realme X7 except for the blue that is replaced by a black colour option.

The Realme X7 series is available for pre-bookings in China and will go on sale starting September 11. As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Realme X7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X7 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90.8 percent screen to body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It comes with 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Realme X7 is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC with the Mali-G57 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Realme X7 comes with a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens, a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens.

The Realme X7 comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G on both SIM cards, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Glonass, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and accelerometer. The Realme X7 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery and comes with support for 65W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 160.9x74.4x8.1mm and weighs 175 grams.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

The Realme X7 Pro comes with a few differences over the vanilla Realme X7. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 91.6 percent screen to body ratio, and 5th-generation Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut, as well as 103 percent coverage of NTSC colour space. The phone is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC and the 9-core Mali-G77 graphics processor. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme X7 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

The Realme X7 Pro comes with up to 256GB of USF 2.1 storage with Turbo Write technology. Connectivity options are the same as the Realme X7 with the only difference being dual-frequency GPS. There is a 4,500mAh battery on the Pro variant with 65W fast charging support. The sensors on board are the same as well and the Realme X7 Pro measures 160.8x75.1x8.5mm and weighs 184 grams.

