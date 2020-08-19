Technology News
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Set to Launch on September 1, 120Hz AMOLED Display Teased

Realme X7 series will be the first in the company’s portfolio to come with 120Hz AMOLED display.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 August 2020 13:29 IST
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Set to Launch on September 1, 120Hz AMOLED Display Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme X7 series has been teased on Weibo

Highlights
  • Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro will come with 5G support
  • The new Realme phones are teased to have a hole-punch display
  • Realme X7 series will come with a curved display design

Realme X7 series is set to launch on September 1, the company announced on Wednesday through a teaser posted on Weibo. The new smartphone series will include the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro - both carrying 5G support. The Realme X7 series is also teased to come with a 120Hz display. Further, Realme is likely to offer thin bezels on the new smartphones, along with a hole-punch display design. The Realme X7 series is likely to bring a number of upgrades over the existing Realme X3 models.

As per the teaser posted on Weibo, the Realme X7 series will come with 120Hz AMOLED display. This will be the first in the company's portfolio as it so far has models including the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom with 120Hz LCD panels.

The teaser released by Realme also confirms the existence of the Realme X7 Pro - alongside the Realme X7. Additionally, there is a mention of 5G to highlight the presence of next-generation cellular network support on the new series.

realme x7 series teaser image weibo Realme X7

Realme X7 series is teased to come with 120Hz display and 5G support
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Another teaser posted on Weibo suggests a curved display design on the Realme X7 series. That teaser also hints at the hole-punch design.

The Realme X7 series launch will take place in China at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) on September 1. However, there are no details about its global launch.

Specifications of the Realme X7 series are yet to be revealed. However, if we look at some recent rumours, the new phones would come with 65W fast charging and weigh less than 200 grams. The Realme X7 Pro, in the new series, is also likely to come with a 4,500mAh battery, while the Realme X7 could include a 4,300mAh battery.

The Realme X7 series is also expected to come with multiple rear cameras and retain the gradient back design that featured on the Realme X3 models. Some listings surfaced on China's TENAA site that might have suggested the design of the new smartphones.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
MIUI 12 Update Now Rolling Out in Phases for Mi 10 Users in India

