Realme X7 Pro Listing Goes Live on E-Retailer Ahead of Launch, Key Specifications and Design Tipped

Realme X7 Pro is listed to weigh 175 grams and support 4096-level brightness adjustment.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 August 2020 12:56 IST
Photo Credit: JD.com

Realme X7 series is all set to launch in China on September 1

Highlights
  • Realme X7 Pro is tipped to come with 4,500mAh battery
  • The images suggest a 64-megapixel main camera at the back
  • Realme X7 Pro will launch alongside the Realme X7 in China

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro phones are all set to launch on September 1. Ahead of the launch, the Realme X7 Pro listing has gone live on Chinese e-retailer JD.com. The listing suggests few key features of the phone and its design. For instance, the Realme X7 Pro is seen to sport a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left edge and it is listed to weigh 175 grams. JD.com is currently taking reservations of interests for the phone right now.

The Realme X7 Pro JD.com listing shows that the phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED screen and weigh about 175 grams. The listing reiterates 1,200 nits peak brightness display that was teased earlier as well. The display also supports 4096-level brightness adjustment. Specification details have not been populated on JD.com yet and should be live once the phone is launched on September 1. The Realme X7 Pro images are also live on the e-commerce site and show the phone in only one White gradient option, but there could be more colours unveiled at the event.

realme x7 pro jd Realme X7 Pro

Realme X7 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel main sensor at the back
Photo Credit: JD.com

The rear panel is identical to what has been teased earlier with a quad camera setup sitting inside a rectangular-shaped module placed on the top left corner. Three sensors are placed in one line, and a fourth sensor sits on the side. The words ‘64-MP quad camera' are embossed inside the module hinting at main camera specification details. Up front, as mentioned, the Realme X7 Pro has a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner. The chin at the bottom is noticeably very thin.

Based on past leaks, the Realme X7 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, clocked at 2.6GHz. The handset is reported to pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The quad camera setup is tipped to include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and two additional 2-megapixel sensors, apart from the 64-megapixel main shooter. Up front, the hole-punch cutout is expected to house a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme X7 Pro may pack a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with expected support for 65W SuperDart Flash Charge.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

