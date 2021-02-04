Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7 will launch in India today at 12:30pm IST. The Realme X7 series originally debuted in China in September 2020 as affordable 5G phones. The company will host a livestream for the launch on YouTube where it will share pricing and details on availability. The Realme X7 series will go on sale via Flipkart and a dedicated page on the e-commerce website shared some specifications as well. Realme X7 will feature a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Realme X7 series India launch, livestream

Realme X7 series – Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7 – will be launched today, February 4, at 12:30pm. The company will host a livestream on YouTube on its Realme India channel. The pricing and availability for the phone will be shared at the event. You can check out the livestream below.

Previous leaks have suggested that Realme X7 will be priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option.

Realme X7 specifications (expected)

Realme has only shared a few specifications for the phones. Realme X7 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, have a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, and pack a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. The phone will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It will weigh 176 grams.

The Realme X7 that was launched in China last year has some differences in terms of the optics as the Chinese variant launched with a quad rear camera setup and a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Realme X7 Pro specifications (expected)

Realme X7 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and come with a 120Hz display. It may come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Realme X7 Pro may support 65W fast charging and weigh 184 grams.

The Chinese variant of the phone features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. It has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.45 lens for selfies and video calls.

