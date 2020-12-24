Technology News
loading

Realme X7 Pro Company Support Page Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch

Realme X7 Pro and Realme 7 5G have also been launched in Taiwan.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 December 2020 20:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X7 Pro Company Support Page Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch

Photo Credit: Realme Taiwan

Both Realme X7 Pro and Realme 7 5G come with 120Hz display

Highlights
  • Realme 7 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme X7 Pro comes with 6.55-inch AMOLED display
  • The phone has been listed on Realme India support page

Realme X7 Pro has allegedly been spotted on Realme India support page hinting at imminent launch in the country. The smartphone has already launched in China, and this week, it also debuted in Taiwan. The company launched the Realme 7 5G alongside in the country. The Realme X7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, and the Realme 7 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. Both the phones are equipped with quad rear camera setup, and come with 5G support.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Realme X7 Pro has been listed on the Realme India support page. It could mean that the phone will be launched in India in the coming weeks. Gadgets 360 was unable to independently confirm the development. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has already confirmed that Realme X7 series will be launched in India in 2021. The series is likely to have Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones.

In the meanwhile, Realme X7 Pro and Realme 7 5G have been launched in Taiwan.

Realme X7 Pro, Realme 7 5G Taiwan price, availability

The Realme X7 Pro has been launched in two variants: one with 8GB of RAM + 256GB storage that is priced at TWD 14,990 (roughly Rs. 39,000) and the other with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, which is priced at TWD 13,990 (roughly Rs. 36,500).

Realme 7 5G was launched in sole 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage variant that is priced at TWD 9,990 (roughly Rs. 26,000). Both the smartphones will go on sale in Taiwan from January 1.

Realme X7 Pro, Realme 7 5G specifications

Previously launched in China with the same specifications, the Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC and the 9-core Mali-G77 graphics processor. The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of USF 2.1 storage with Turbo Write technology.

It is equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens on the front. There is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support

Already launched in the UK with the same specifications, the Realme 7 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, which is paired with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Realme 7 5G sports a quad rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 119 degrees, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a monochrome portrait camera with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 16-megapixel snapper. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 7 5G

Realme 7 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 Pro price, Realme X7 Pro specifications, Realme 7 5G, Realme 7 5G price, Realme 7 5G specifications, Realme, Realme India
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Mi 11 Video Sample Released by Xiaomi, Benchmark Results Out to Show Off Snapdragon 888 Performance

Related Stories

Realme X7 Pro Company Support Page Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  2. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Smartwatch Price in India Announced
  3. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Launched With 50-Megapixel Sony Camera
  4. How to Find, Add and Share Christmas Stickers on WhatsApp
  5. Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV Launched in India
  6. BSNL Loses 50,000 Broadband Subscribers in October, Airtel Gains: TRAI
  7. Facebook to Add Physical Security Key Verification for Mobile App Login
  8. The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date Might Not Be Before 2022
  9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Said to Cost Significantly More Than Mi 10
  10. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Ultra-HD Android TV (L55M6) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X7 Pro Company Support Page Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch
  2. Mi 11 Video Sample Released by Xiaomi, Benchmark Results Out to Show Off Snapdragon 888 Performance
  3. OnePlus 9 Alleged Live Images Tip Flat Hole-Punch Display, Reverse Wireless Charging Support
  4. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G With Sony IMX766 Primary Camera, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Facebook Removes Australian Celebrity Chef Pete Evans’ Page Over COVID-19 Conspiracies
  6. BSNL Loses 50,000 Broadband Subscribers in October, Airtel and Jio See Gains: TRAI
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Hotfix 1.06, 8MB Save File Size Limit on PC Removed
  8. Airtel Beats Jio, Vi to Add Over 3.67 Million Mobile Subscribers in October: TRAI
  9. Zoom Update Brings Apple Silicon Support, Email and Calendar Apps May Be in the Works
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Key Specifications Tipped, Include Up to 28 Hours Battery Life, IPX7 Rating
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com