Realme X7 Pro has allegedly been spotted on Realme India support page hinting at imminent launch in the country. The smartphone has already launched in China, and this week, it also debuted in Taiwan. The company launched the Realme 7 5G alongside in the country. The Realme X7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, and the Realme 7 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. Both the phones are equipped with quad rear camera setup, and come with 5G support.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Realme X7 Pro has been listed on the Realme India support page. It could mean that the phone will be launched in India in the coming weeks. Gadgets 360 was unable to independently confirm the development. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has already confirmed that Realme X7 series will be launched in India in 2021. The series is likely to have Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones.

In the meanwhile, Realme X7 Pro and Realme 7 5G have been launched in Taiwan.

Realme X7 Pro, Realme 7 5G Taiwan price, availability

The Realme X7 Pro has been launched in two variants: one with 8GB of RAM + 256GB storage that is priced at TWD 14,990 (roughly Rs. 39,000) and the other with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, which is priced at TWD 13,990 (roughly Rs. 36,500).

Realme 7 5G was launched in sole 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage variant that is priced at TWD 9,990 (roughly Rs. 26,000). Both the smartphones will go on sale in Taiwan from January 1.

Realme X7 Pro, Realme 7 5G specifications

Previously launched in China with the same specifications, the Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC and the 9-core Mali-G77 graphics processor. The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of USF 2.1 storage with Turbo Write technology.

It is equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens on the front. There is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support

Already launched in the UK with the same specifications, the Realme 7 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, which is paired with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Realme 7 5G sports a quad rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 119 degrees, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a monochrome portrait camera with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 16-megapixel snapper. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology.

