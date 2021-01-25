Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro launch in India has been teased on Flipkart. The online marketplace has created a dedicated microsite for the new Realme X-series phones. Separately, a tech blogger seems to have accidentally revealed the India launch date of the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro. The launch date is expected to be February 4. A tipster on Twitter has also leaked the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro storage variants that are headed to India in the coming days.

The microsite on Flipkart, which is accessible specifically through mobile devices, gives us a brief recap of the Realme X series in India. It also confirms that the new smartphones by the Chinese company will be available soon through Flipkart — alongside other channels. There is, however, no clear mentioning of which new models are coming to the country. The microsite also doesn't provide a launch date for the new Realme phones.

Tech blogger Amit Bhawani tweeted three images of what appeared to be an invite for the Realme X7-series launch in India. The images clearly carry the name of both phones alongside their launch date as February 4.

Although Bhawani had deleted the tweet by the time of filing this story, tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter reshared one of the images tweeted by the blogger along with the link to the tweet. A cached version of the deleted tweet is also live on the Web archive.

Separately, a tipster named Himanshu leaked the Realme X7-series India variant details on Twitter. The Realme X7 is said to have 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage as standard. The phone is expected to come in Nebula and Space Silver colour options. The Realme X7 Pro is reported to come in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that could feature Fantasy and Mystic Black colour versions.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also recently tweeted an image of the Realme X7 variant that is speculated to be the Nebula colour variant. This seems to be close to the ‘Koi' colour option that debuted on the Realme V15 earlier this month.

The image shared by Realme India CEO also suggests that the Realme X7 in India could be slightly different from the one launched in China in September, alongside the Realme X7 Pro. The Indian model appears to have triple rear cameras, similar to those of the Realme V15. It is worth pointing out that the Realme V15 also reportedly surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) site shortly after its launch in China.

Given the amount of details appeared on the Web, Realme is expected to make the launch details of the Realme X7 series official soon.

