Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition has been launched in China. The phone is the latest addition to the series that already includes Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G. These two models were introduced in China in September and were brought to the Indian market in February. The new Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition has slightly tweaked specifications — it includes triple rear cameras, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Realme X7 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is offered in a single 8GB + 128GB storage model and is equipped with quad rear cameras.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition price, sale

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition is priced in China at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 25,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option. The phone has been launched in Black Forest and Castle Sky colour options. It is up for grabs via Realme China online store.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition specifications

As for the technical details, Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition runs on Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display boasts of a peak brightness of 1,200 nits with 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with 4cm focal length and f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.5 aperture.

Connectivity options on Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The variant is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition measures 159.9x73.4x.7.8mm and weighs 170 grams.

