Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition With 12GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition With 12GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition offers up to 256GB of storage options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 April 2021 11:59 IST
Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition With 12GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition comes in Black Forest, Castle Sky colour options

Highlights
  • Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition has 360Hz touch sampling rate
  • The phone supports 65W fast charging, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition is up for grabs via online stores

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition has been launched in China. The phone is the latest addition to the series that already includes Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G. These two models were introduced in China in September and were brought to the Indian market in February. The new Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition has slightly tweaked specifications — it includes triple rear cameras, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Realme X7 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is offered in a single 8GB + 128GB storage model and is equipped with quad rear cameras.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition price, sale

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition is priced in China at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 25,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option. The phone has been launched in Black Forest and Castle Sky colour options. It is up for grabs via Realme China online store.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition specifications

As for the technical details, Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition runs on Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display boasts of a peak brightness of 1,200 nits with 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with 4cm focal length and f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.5 aperture.

Connectivity options on Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The variant is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition measures 159.9x73.4x.7.8mm and weighs 170 grams.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition

Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition, Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Price, Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Facebook Backed by US Supreme Court in Case About Unwanted Texting
Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition With 12GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Review: History Repeats Itself
  2. Casio Launches Its First G-Shock Smartwatch With Wear OS by Google
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers
  4. Moto G60, Moto G20 Design, Specifications Leaked
  5. Mi 11 Ultra Price in India Tipped to Start at Over Rs. 70,000
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro Teardown Video Gives Details About Its Repairability
  7. From The Big Bull to Mortal Kombat, What to Watch in April
  8. Vivo S1, V15 Pro Getting Android 11 Update for Limited Users: Report
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Review: Worth Paying Extra For?
  10. Moto G60 May Launch in India as Moto G40 Fusion: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer Release Date Set for Saturday
  2. India's Digital IDs for Land Could Exclude Poor, Indigenous Communities, Experts Warn
  3. Global Chip Supply Chain Increasingly Vulnerable to Massive Disruption: Study
  4. Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition With 12GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Facebook Backed by US Supreme Court in Case About Unwanted Texting
  6. DC’s New Gods, Aquaman Spin-Off The Trench Cancelled at Warner Bros.
  7. Motorola One Hyper Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch in Brazil: Report
  8. Noise Buds Play TWS Earphones With Google Fast Pair Support, Tru Bass Technology Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro Teardown Video by iFixit Shows What’s Most Difficult to Repair on the Flagship Phone
  10. Moto G60 May Launch in India as Moto G40 Fusion, May See Camera Downgrade: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com