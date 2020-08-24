Technology News
loading

Realme X7 Series' Unusual Design Revealed Before Launch

Realme X7 phones will have a tri-colour gradient and the Realme logo on the side.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 24 August 2020 16:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X7 Series' Unusual Design Revealed Before Launch

Realme X7 series' tri-colour gradient is known as “C Colour” or “Special Gradient”

Highlights
  • Realme X7 series phones will have a tri-colour gradient
  • The colour reportedly took 8 months to develop
  • The Realme logo will also be present on the side of the phone

Realme has revealed the first live photos of its upcoming Realme X7 series lineup, which will be launched on September 1. The phones will have a tri-colour gradient and the Realme logo on the side, as revealed by two senior executives. The colour is known as “C Colour” or “Special Gradient.” The company's CMO, Xu Qi Chase, revealed the photos on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, while the Design Director Xianghai Sire further explained the idea behind the unusual design.

Realme Design Director Xianghai Sire revealed that the colour took 8 months to develop, and over 400 hours to colour proof. He said that although the design was a gamble, he hoped it would be received well by the youth.

Commenting further about the unusual design, Sire said trends are not just style, but a way of embracing multiculturalism. In the age of the Internet where there is so much information, multicultural has grown from being a niche to a part of the culture of young people. The customised AG effect are more in line with the youth, who are the main users of Realme, he said.

Realme adopted the “Dare to Leap” motto last year. Sire said that they want to put the motto into action, because “every young man is daring to leap, to challenge himself or herself, and work hard to earn what they deserve.”

Realme X7 series will be launched on September 1, as announced by the company last week. The launch will take place in China at 2pm CST Asia (11:30 am IST). The series will include Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro, which will be carrying 5G support. The smartphones are expected to come with a 120Hz display and have a number of upgrades over the current Realme X3 models.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 series
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Railyatri Security Flaw Could Have Exposed Debit Cards, UPI Data of 7 Lakh Passengers: Report
iPhone SE (2020) Is Now Being Assembled in India

Related Stories

Realme X7 Series' Unusual Design Revealed Before Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Receives New OxygenOS Update With a Few Improvements
  2. Asus ZenFone 7 Key Specifications Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  3. Moto G9 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launch in India
  4. OnePlus May Launch New Phone in September, Price Tipped Under Rs. 18,000
  5. Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. BTS ‘Dynamite’ Music Video Racks Up 100 Million YouTube Views in 24 Hours
  7. New iOS 14 Developer Beta Tips 120Hz Display on iPhone 12 Pro Models
  8. Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV Horizon Edition in India on September 7
  9. Oppo A53 2020 Set to Launch in India on August 25
  10. Apple Starts Producing iPhone SE (2020) Locally in India
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Q92 With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications, More
  2. iPhone SE (2020) Is Now Being Assembled in India
  3. Realme X7 Series' Unusual Design Revealed Before Launch
  4. Railyatri Security Flaw Could Have Exposed Debit Cards, UPI Data of 7 Lakh Passengers: Report
  5. ByteDance Investors Said to Seek to Use Stakes to Finance TikTok Bid
  6. Twitter Attaches Disclaimer on Trump's 'Mail Drop Boxes' Tweet
  7. Asus ZenFone 7 Key Specifications Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  8. Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition to Launch in India on September 7
  9. iPhone 12 Series May Debut With a 120Hz Display, Suggests iOS 14 Developer Beta 5
  10. OnePlus Tipped to Be Working on New Phone Priced Under Rs. 18,000, Launch Expected September End
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com