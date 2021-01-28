Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G Key Specifications Revealed, India Launch Confirmed for February 4

Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G Key Specifications Revealed, India Launch Confirmed for February 4

Realme X7 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 January 2021 12:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G Key Specifications Revealed, India Launch Confirmed for February 4

The Realme X7 5G packs a 4,300mAh battery with 50W SuperDart fast charging support

Highlights
  • Realme X7 5G specifications are similar to the Realme V15
  • Realme X7 Pro 5G will have 65W SuperDart fast charging support
  • The phones will be launched at 12:30pm on February 4, 2021

Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G key specifications have been revealed through the company's India website ahead of its launch in the country. The specifications suggest that the Realme X7 5G will be similar to the Realme V15 that launched in China earlier this month. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and will have a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It will be launched alongside the Realme X7 Pro 5G - which was launched with the same name in China in September - in India on February 4.

Realme India site has revealed key specifications of the Realme X7 5G as well as the Realme X7 Pro 5G. Some of the specifications of the Realme X7 5G teased by the company are identical to that of the Realme V15. The Realme X7 5G is also expected to come in a gradient Nebula colour finish previously seen on the Realme V15.

The Realme X7 5G and the Realme X7 Pro 5G will launch in India at 12:30pm (IST) on February 4. The phones have also been teased on Flipkart ahead of their launch, where they will be available for purchase.

Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G price (expected)

The India variant of Realme X7 5G is likely to be priced less aggressively compared to the China variant. Since the smartphone has specifications similar to the Realme V15, we can expect similar prices as well. The Realme V15 is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the 6GB RAM variant, while the 8GB RAM variant was priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,700).

The Realme X7 Pro 5G India launch price is expected to be around its China variant. It launched starting at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 24,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Realme X7 5G specifications

The Realme X7 5G will feature a Super AMOLED full-HD display. It will have the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC under the hood. The smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The upcoming Realme smartphone packs a 4,300mAh battery with 50W SuperDart fast charging support. The phone weighs 185 grams. Realme X7 is tipped to have 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage as standard. It will likely be available in Nebula and Space colour options.

Realme X7 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme X7 Pro 5G will feature a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The phone will have a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Besides that, it will have an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The smartphone will come with 65W SuperDart fast charging support and weigh 184 grams. These revealed specifications match the Realme X7 Pro 5G model launched in China, which we know has a 32-megapixel front camera and a 4,500mAh battery.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X7 5G, Realme X7 5G specifications, Realme X7 5G price, Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme X7 Pro 5G specifications, Realme X7 Pro 5G price, Realme V15, Realme
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Bridgerton Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 82 Million Members Tune In
Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G Key Specifications Revealed, India Launch Confirmed for February 4
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook News Launched in UK to Help 'Sustain' Local Journalism
  2. Apple Rumoured to Be Working on a 6.1-inch iPhone SE Plus
  3. Samsung Galaxy M02 to Be Priced Under Rs. 7,000, Launching on February 2
  4. OnePlus 9 Specifications, Design Tipped as Live Image Surfaces Online
  5. Asus Sky Selection 2 With Ryzen 7 5800H, GeForce RTX 3070 Launched
  6. FAU-G Gives Indians a Game Based on Indian Stories: Vishal Gondal
  7. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Prices Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  9. Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro RAM and Storage Options Leak Online
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s India Business Doubled in December Quarter, Says CEO Tim Cook, Optimistic About Trajectory
  2. iPhone 12 mini Scores the Same as iPhone 12 in DxOMark Camera Review
  3. TSMC 'Expediting' Auto Products Amid Chip Shortage
  4. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G Key Specifications Revealed, India Launch Confirmed for February 4
  5. Apple Becomes World's Biggest Smartphone Seller With Record Shipments: IDC
  6. Bridgerton Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 82 Million Members Tune In
  7. YouTube Suspends Donald Trump Indefinitely, Stops Rudy Giuliani Monetising Clips
  8. Fujifilm GFX100S With 102-Megapixel Large Format Sensor, 5-Axis Image Stabilisation Launched
  9. Facebook to Stop Recommending Political Groups to Users
  10. Game of Thrones HBO Max Animated Series in Early Development: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com