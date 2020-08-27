Realme X7 with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC has scored over 340,000 points on AnTuTu benchmark, a report has shown. A smartphone with model number RMX2176, alleged to be the Realme X7 smartphone, is seen scoring 341,298 points on AnTuTu benchmark. The development comes a few days ahead of the launch of the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones on September 1 in China. Both phones in the Realme X7 series will reportedly come with 120Hz AMOLED display.

As per a report in Chinese publication MyDrivers, an alleged screenshot of a smartphone with model number RMX2176, said to be the Realme X7 with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, shows the score of 341,298 points on AnTuTu benchmark - impressive for a mid-range chipset. The Realme phone's score is claimed to be in the same category as Qualcomm's 2018's flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 845. The MediaTek Dimensity 800U allegedly competes against the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and the MediaTek Helio P90.

MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC was launched earlier this month, and it comes with improved 5G connectivity. The SoC has eight cores with an integrated ARM Mali G57 MC3 GPU. As per the MediaTek website, the chipset features four Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. It can support up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The GPU is the Mali-G57 MC3 with a maximum supported display resolution of 2,520 x 1,080 pixels.

The Dimensity 800U SoC also comes with support for up to 64-megapixel cameras or dual 20-megapixel + 16-megapixel cameras with a maximum supported resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels. It is based on 7nm architecture and supports up to 120Hz displays. Both the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro will reportedly come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, and 5G connectivity.

The Realme X7 series launch will take place in China at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) on September 1. Rumours suggest that the new phones would feature 65W fast charging and weigh less than 200 grams. The Realme X7 Pro is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery, and the Realme X7 could include a 4,300mAh battery. The phones will reportedly come with gradient back design.

