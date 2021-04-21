Realme X7 Max is rumoured an upcoming phone meant for the Indian market. A fresh report has shared the storage configurations of the phone and possible colour options. Realme X7 Max could also be a rebranded model of the Realme X7 Pro Ultra that was launched in China earlier this month. Realme X7 Pro Ultra comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and it features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Super Dart fast charging.

TechRadar cites its retail sources to report that Realme X7 Max is about to be added as a mid-range smartphone offering in Realme's India portfolio. The exact launch date is not known but the phone is tipped to launch in India soon. It is expected to come in two storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. Realme X7 Max may come in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way colour options. The last variant is reported to have a funkier finish while the other two could be relatively understated.

Realme X7 Max will be an addition to the Realme X7 range that was launched in India in February. The series currently includes Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G and now Realme X7 Max looks to be added. Realme X7 Pro Ultra was introduced in China earlier this month, and it is expected to launch in India as the Realme X7 Max.

Realme X7 Max specifications (expected)

If it is indeed a rebrand, Realme X7 Max will likely have identical specifications as Realme X7 Pro Ultra. It should feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The triple rear camera setup at the back may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, there will likely be a 32-megapixel sensor. Realme X7 Max could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.