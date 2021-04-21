Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X7 Max Specifications, Colour Options Surface Online; Could Be Rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra

Realme X7 Max Specifications, Colour Options Surface Online; Could Be Rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra

Realme X7 Max is tipped to come in two storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 April 2021 18:52 IST
Realme X7 Max Specifications, Colour Options Surface Online; Could Be Rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra

Realme X7 Max is expected to come in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way colour options

Highlights
  • Realme X7 Max may launch in India soon
  • The phone may be a rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra
  • Realme X7 Pro Ultra is powered by Dimensity 1000+ SoC

Realme X7 Max is rumoured an upcoming phone meant for the Indian market. A fresh report has shared the storage configurations of the phone and possible colour options. Realme X7 Max could also be a rebranded model of the Realme X7 Pro Ultra that was launched in China earlier this month. Realme X7 Pro Ultra comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and it features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Super Dart fast charging.

TechRadar cites its retail sources to report that Realme X7 Max is about to be added as a mid-range smartphone offering in Realme's India portfolio. The exact launch date is not known but the phone is tipped to launch in India soon. It is expected to come in two storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. Realme X7 Max may come in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way colour options. The last variant is reported to have a funkier finish while the other two could be relatively understated.

Realme X7 Max will be an addition to the Realme X7 range that was launched in India in February. The series currently includes Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G and now Realme X7 Max looks to be added. Realme X7 Pro Ultra was introduced in China earlier this month, and it is expected to launch in India as the Realme X7 Max.

Realme X7 Max specifications (expected)

If it is indeed a rebrand, Realme X7 Max will likely have identical specifications as Realme X7 Pro Ultra. It should feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The triple rear camera setup at the back may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, there will likely be a 32-megapixel sensor. Realme X7 Max could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X7 Max, Realme X7 Max Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Bowers & Wilkins PI7, PI5 TWS Earbuds With Qualcomm aptX Technology Launched
Google Chrome Receives Security Fix Update for Windows, Mac, Linux Devices

Related Stories

Realme X7 Max Specifications, Colour Options Surface Online; Could Be Rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Discord Said to End Sale Talks With Microsoft, Plans to Be Standalone Company
  2. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  3. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  4. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  5. Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  6. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  7. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  8. Cat-Sized Dinosaur's 6cm Long Footprints Found in China
  9. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  10. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Receives Security Fix Update for Windows, Mac, Linux Devices
  2. Realme X7 Max Specifications, Colour Options Surface Online; Could Be Rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra
  3. Bowers & Wilkins PI7, PI5 TWS Earbuds With Qualcomm aptX Technology Launched
  4. Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Confirmed to Have MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, All-New Heat Dissipation System
  5. Dogecoin Price Slumps After Hashtag-Fuelled Surge to Record High
  6. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications, Images Surface Online via TENAA Listing
  7. HTC Vive Air VR Headset Design Surfaces Online, Company Says It’s Just a Concept
  8. Google Search for Mars Helicopter ‘Ingenuity NASA’ to Launch a Surprise on Your Screen
  9. Man Behind ‘Dude With Sign’ on Instagram to Launch NFT Collection
  10. Google Photos Will Now Let Users Add Photos, Videos to an Album While Offline
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com