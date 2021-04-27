Realme X7 Max could launch in India in May, according to a tipster. He also claims that the phone could be a rebranded Realme GT Neo smartphone that was launched in China last month. Realme GT Neo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, comes with a triple rear camera setup, and has a hole-punch display design. Past reports suggest that the Realme X7 Max could also be a rebranded model of the Realme X7 Pro Ultra.

As per a tweet by tipster Debayan Roy, the specifications of the Realme X7 Max will be “totally similar” to that of the Realme GT Neo, which made its debut in China in March. The Realme smartphone features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the Realme X7 Max may feature a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth first teased the arrival of the alleged Realme X7 Max in India during the launch of Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant. He said that the company will soon launch “India's first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor” smartphone. Although the executive did not confirm the name of the model at that time, it is believed to be the Realme X7 Max that was tipped earlier to come with the said SoC.

Realme X7 Max, which could be an addition to the Realme X7 range, was previously claimed to be a rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra that debuted in China earlier this month. The Realme X7 Max is said to be a mid-range smartphone offering in Realme's India portfolio.