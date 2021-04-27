Technology News
loading

Realme X7 Max India Launch Tipped for May, Could Be Rebranded Realme GT Neo

Realme X7 Max may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 April 2021 18:41 IST
Realme X7 Max India Launch Tipped for May, Could Be Rebranded Realme GT Neo

Realme X7 Max may sport a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme X7 Max may have a 64-megapixel sensor
  • It was previously thought to be rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra
  • Realme X7 Max could be a mid-range smartphone

Realme X7 Max could launch in India in May, according to a tipster. He also claims that the phone could be a rebranded Realme GT Neo smartphone that was launched in China last month. Realme GT Neo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, comes with a triple rear camera setup, and has a hole-punch display design. Past reports suggest that the Realme X7 Max could also be a rebranded model of the Realme X7 Pro Ultra.

As per a tweet by tipster Debayan Roy, the specifications of the Realme X7 Max will be “totally similar” to that of the Realme GT Neo, which made its debut in China in March. The Realme smartphone features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the Realme X7 Max may feature a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth first teased the arrival of the alleged Realme X7 Max in India during the launch of Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant. He said that the company will soon launch “India's first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor” smartphone. Although the executive did not confirm the name of the model at that time, it is believed to be the Realme X7 Max that was tipped earlier to come with the said SoC.

Realme X7 Max, which could be an addition to the Realme X7 range, was previously claimed to be a rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra that debuted in China earlier this month. The Realme X7 Max is said to be a mid-range smartphone offering in Realme's India portfolio.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 8 Pro

Realme 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Good selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Feature omissions compared to Realme 7 Pro
Read detailed Realme 8 Pro review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X7 Max, Realme X7 Max Specifications, Realme GT Neo, Realme X7 Pro Ultra, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More

Related Stories

Realme X7 Max India Launch Tipped for May, Could Be Rebranded Realme GT Neo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Is Said to be Working on Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  2. ‘Blown Away’: NASA Discovery Could Resolve Mystery Behind Exploding Stars
  3. BigBasket Data of Over 20 Million Users Allegedly Leaked on Dark Web
  4. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  5. Paytm, CRED Bring Initiatives to Help Ramp Up Oxygen Supply in India
  6. Oppo A53s 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. The Most Popular Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 With SpO2 Tracking
  8. Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Teased to Pack 5,065mAh Battery, 67W Fast Charging Support
  9. iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend With 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched in India
  10. Mi 11X First Impressions: Premium Specs at an Attention-Grabbing Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K40 Gaming Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receive OxygenOS 10.3.10 Update With April 2021 Android Security Patch
  3. Realme X7 Max India Launch Tipped for May, Could Be Rebranded Realme GT Neo
  4. Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21, Vivo V21e With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Twitter to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Information via Fact Box in Users’ Timelines
  6. NASA Discovery That May Help Crack Mystery Behind Explosion of Stars
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Come With 4,500mAh Battery Capacity, Larger Than Galaxy S21
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Update Brings Camera Improvements, May 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Is Rebranded Galaxy A42 5G, as per Google Play Console Listing: Report
  10. Apex Legends to Get Permanent 3v3 Team Deathmatch Mode, New Legend Called Valkyrie, More With Legacy Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com